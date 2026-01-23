Inside A Philippine BPO Supporting Global Industries Around The Clock

MENAFN - GetNews) Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) has long been one of the Philippines' strongest economic engines. But the sector has rapidly evolved beyond traditional call center work, and few companies embody this transformation better than SixEleven Global Services and Solutions – an award-winning provider supporting a remarkably diverse portfolio of global industries including eCommerce, banking, fintech, mobile applications, education, automotive, healthcare, and SaaS.

Founded in 2005 with just 20 seats, SixEleven has grown into a 5,500-seat powerhouse, driven by the world's demand for flexible, high-quality outsourcing partners. Over its 19-year journey, the company has built a reputation for consistent, reliable, and adaptive 24/7 service delivery – a reputation validated by industry accolades and long-term client relationships.

A Multi-Industry Outsourcing Partner for the Modern World

Where many BPOs focus on one or two verticals, SixEleven supports clients across nearly every major industry. Its operational depth and cross-domain expertise allow teams to adapt seamlessly to different workflows, compliance requirements, and customer expectations.

Industries Served



Education – student support, enrollment assistance, digital learning helpdesk, research support, and data annotation

Automotive – appointment setting, customer inquiries, service reminders, 24/7 roadside assistance, service maintenance

eCommerce – order assistance, seller/buyer support, marketplace operations, content moderation, returns & refunds, dispute resolution

Banking & Fintech – account verification, billing assistance, payment coordination, invoicing, and reconciliation using QuickBooks or Xero

Technology – software onboarding, troubleshooting, and technical support Medical & Healthcare – administrative and clinical coordination, patient communication, records processing, prior authorization, RCM, medical billing, and insurance verification

This broad exposure gives SixEleven a unique advantage: a workforce capable of navigating multiple service types and industry environments with ease. For clients, this means a single outsourcing partner that understands the complexities of modern, interconnected business operations.

True 24/7 Global Support Across Every Time Zone

A core differentiator for SixEleven is its authentic, fully operational 24/7 model - not just extended hours, but continuous, round-the-clock service designed to support partners across the U.S., Europe, APAC, and beyond.

Whether supporting U.S. healthcare organizations, APAC eCommerce platforms, European fintech companies, or global tech firms, SixEleven ensures:



Zero downtime in customer support

Seamless handovers between shifts

Faster response and resolution times Uninterrupted operations during peak seasons or unexpected surges

Its capabilities span inbound and outbound support (voice, chat, email, social), telemarketing, lead generation, and a robust catalog of back-office services such as moderation, product listing management, and customer onboarding. For many clients, SixEleven becomes the“always-on” arm of their operations - scaling effortlessly as business needs shift.

Powered by Training, Technology, and a Culture of Adaptability

Scale alone doesn't make a world-class BPO. SixEleven continually strengthens its backbone through technology, training, and leadership development.

The company has invested heavily in:



Modern hardware and software infrastructure

Data security and network stability Advanced tools for customer interaction and workflow management

Equally important is its commitment to people. SixEleven runs comprehensive training programs designed to prepare teams for:



high-volume customer interactions

specialized, technical, or complex tasks

industry-specific compliance dynamic, multi-layered workflows

With this foundation, the company can quickly build customized operational setups tailored to each client – from startup support functions to enterprise-grade service environments.

A Strategic Partner in an Increasingly Complex Global Market

As industries face rising customer expectations, tighter margins, and operational complexity, businesses are seeking outsourcing partners who can do far more than answer calls. SixEleven is meeting this demand head-on.

With multi-industry expertise, true 24/7 capability, and a workforce trained for adaptability and precision, the company has evolved from a traditional BPO to a holistic operational partner for global brands.

Today, SixEleven isn't simply supporting tasks – it is enabling organizations to thrive across industries, time zones, and fast-changing market landscapes. Its continued growth reflects the ongoing evolution of the Philippine BPO sector and its rising capacity to deliver world-class, end-to-end business solutions.