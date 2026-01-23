Capodagli Property Company Surging Ahead With Meridia Pompton Lakes A New Four-Story Luxury Apartment Community

MENAFN - GetNews)



Will begin leasing this spring. Designed to blend modern living with small-town charm, the community will offer 212 thoughtfully designed residences and a robust mix of amenities in a highly walkable downtown setting.

Pompton Lakes, New Jersey - January 23, 2026 - Meridia Pompton Lakes, a new four-story luxury apartment community in the heart of Pompton Lakes, announced today that it plans to begin leasing this spring. Designed to blend modern living with small-town charm, the community will offer 212 thoughtfully designed residences and a robust mix of amenities in a highly walkable downtown setting.





Meridia Pompton Lakes will feature a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes, each equipped with in-unit laundry for everyday convenience. Residents will enjoy access to two outdoor courtyards, a state-of-the-art fitness center, covered parking, and a co-working space designed to support today's flexible lifestyles.

The community also includes on-site retail and restaurant spaces, further activating the streetscape and enhancing the neighborhood experience.

“We are incredibly excited to introduce Meridia Pompton Lakes and to open our first community in this vibrant borough,” said Daniel Danzi, Chief Operating Officer.“This building represents our continued commitment to delivering high-quality apartments in locations where residents can truly feel at home. We look forward to welcoming our first residents this spring and becoming part of the Pompton Lakes community.”

Ideally located in downtown Pompton Lakes, Meridia Pompton Lakes is surrounded by local restaurants, shops, and schools, and is just a short walk from scenic Pompton Lake. The property offers easy access to Routes 287 and 202, making commuting throughout North Jersey and beyond both quick and convenient.

With its blend of modern amenities, thoughtful design, and prime location, Meridia Pompton Lakes is poised to become the premier residential destination in Pompton Lakes. Leasing is planned to begin spring 2026. Additional details, including availability and pricing, will be released in the coming months.

Capodagli Property Company is a premier real estate development, construction, and property management firm specializing in multi-family and mixed-use real estate projects. Founded in 1970, Capodagli Property Company is recognized for its ability to envision thriving communities on underutilized assets, playing a major role in redeveloping these communities.

Capodagli Property Company develops, owns, and manages over 6,000 rental apartments with over 4,000 units in the pipeline.

We are proud of our reputation for building and managing exceptional residential communities under the brand name“Meridia Living.” Meridia Living strives to ensure all the properties we manage are well maintained while instilling a sense of belonging towards our residents.

For more information on Capodagli Property Company and Meridia Living, visit , contact... or call 973-694-3000.





