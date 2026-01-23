AI Visionary, Subhash Challa, Powers Smart Mobility At Pune Grand Challenge Tour 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)SenSen Networks' AI-powered SenTrack Mobile & Cloud Enforcement Platform has officially been deployed by the Pune Rural Police to kick off the Pune Grand Challenge Tour 2026, one of the country's most high-profile international sporting events.

Designed specifically for the dynamic urban environments of temporary events, the platform will help Pune authorities enhance cyclist safety and manage crowd density, by detecting and enforcing real-time traffic violations across critical zones as the city prepares to host a large influx of international visitors.

The technology includes:



AI-based object and violation detection, identifying wrong-side driving, speeding, and vehicles entering cyclist-only zones.

Crowd density mapping, especially near high-traffic areas like the start/finish lines.

Live, mobile enforcement through rugged Android devices, field-worn cameras, and GPS-enabled mobile apps. Centralised cloud dashboard for live monitoring, heat maps of violation-prone areas, and automated incident reports.

SenTrack is built for field performance with 90%+ AI accuracy, sub-2-second processing latency, and support for over 500 concurrent mobile devices. The platform supports multilingual interfaces (English, Hindi, Marathi), secure cloud hosting, and real-time integrations with traffic control rooms and VMS displays.

This deployment is part of a multi-phase tender initiated by the Pune Rural Police to ensure safety, mobility, and responsiveness during the Tour. The procurement includes:



Handheld AI enforcement systems (5 units with mobile app + backend)

Live variable messaging systems for crowd and traffic guidance Mobile lighting, power, and surveillance infrastructure for field officers

SenSen's platform will give law enforcement teams real-time visibility and digital evidence gathering capabilities while allowing administrators to generate post-event analytics and reports via a secure, role-based dashboard.

Subhash Challa, Founder & CEO of SenSen Networks and leading data fusion expert, believes that this deployment represents more than just managing a single event. It provides a model for how Indian cities can adopt scalable, AI-led traffic enforcement to prepare for future urban demands.

About SenSen:

SenSen Networks Ltd.(ASX:SNS) is a global leader in AI technology with the pioneering Live Awareness AI Platform that analyses data from cameras and sensors in real-world spaces. SenSen's solutions are alleviating traffic congestion, enhancing road and personal safety, and elevating urban life through its cutting-edge technologies of computer vision & multi-sensor fusion AI, leading the future of IoT for a safer and more efficient global landscape.

The company's technology is deployed in major cities across Australia, India, the Middle East, and North America. For more information, visit sensen