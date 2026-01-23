Real Estate & Hospitality Assets In Emerging Venezuelan Market Present New Opportunities For U.S.-Structured Fund Of Investment Tokenization Platform Leader: Genesis Holdings, Inc. Stock Symbol: GNIS

Developing and Scaling Next-Generation Platforms for Real Assets, Technology and Regulated Digital Securities.

Focus to Modernize Access to Real-World Assets While Maintaining Institutional Standards of Governance, Compliance and Transparency.

Pre-Launch of U.S.-Structured Real Estate Fund Targeting Select Venezuelan Opportunities with Focus on Branded Luxury Residential and Hospitality Assets.

Appointed Growth Turbine as Exclusive Digital Marketing and Investor-Acquisition Agency.

Strategy to Expand Visibility to Accredited Investors, Family Offices and Institutions and Advances Regulated Digital-Securities Initiatives.

Growth Turbine Supported $400+ Million in Aggregate Issuer Campaign Totals across 230+ Issuer Campaigns.

Growth Turbine Supported Issuer Campaigns in Real-Estate Crowdfunding, Private Real Estate Funds and Asset-Backed Investment Structures.

Building a Portfolio of Vertically Focused Platforms to Modernize Capital-Markets Infrastructure via Branded, Income-Producing Real-Estate Tokenization.

Letter of Intent with Metrospaces, Inc. Signaling the Evolution Into a Next-Generation PropTech and Tokenization Platform.

Genesis Holdings, Inc. dba Regen (Stock Symbol: GNIS ) is focused on developing and scaling next-generation platforms at the intersection of real assets, technology and regulated digital securities. Through its subsidiaries and platform investments, GNIS seeks to modernize access to real-world assets while maintaining institutional standards of governance, compliance and transparency.

Travaleo is the GNIS branded real-estate tokenization platform, designed to provide accredited investors with access to income-producing and development-driven real-estate opportunities through compliant digital securities. The platform emphasizes professionally structured assets, brand-driven projects, and modern digital infrastructure.







Pre-Launch of U.S.-Structured Real Estate Fund Targeting Select Venezuelan Opportunities

On January 21st GNIS announced the pre-launch of a new real estate investment fund through its branded luxury real estate platform, Travaleo.

The initiative is designed to deploy U.S.-structured, high-net worth individuals, accredited investors and institutionally disciplined capital into select, underwritten Venezuelan real estate opportunities, with an initial focus on segmented, branded luxury residential and hospitality assets. The strategy reflects the GNIS Travaleo view that Venezuela is entering a rebuilding and reintegration phase that is expected to be strengthened by the rebirth of Venezuelan–American political, economic, financial, and commercial ties.

The platform emphasizes patient capital, rigorous underwriting, and long-duration ownership rather than short-term or speculative investment activity.

Rather than reacting to headlines or political announcements, the platform is structured to position ahead of this re-engagement, aligning capital deployment with the anticipated strengthening of:

Bilateral political and diplomatic engagement.

Cross-border trade and commercial activity.

Financial-market access and correspondent banking relationships.

Legal, judicial, and investor-protection frameworks relevant to U.S. capital.

GNIS views this rebirth of ties not as a single event, but as a multi-year structural process that historically drives asset repricing, liquidity return, and institutional participation.

GNIS will selectively pursue opportunities only where asset quality, location, branding potential, and legal structuring meet institutional underwriting thresholds consistent with U.S. real estate investment standards.

GNIS believes that branded luxury residential and hospitality assets are uniquely positioned to benefit from a Venezuelan–American re-engagement cycle. These assets tend to attract international demand earlier in rebuilding phases, benefit from global brand validation, and support professionalized asset management standards aligned with U.S. investor expectations.







The GNIS platform is designed for patient capital, disciplined entry, and durable ownership, consistent with institutional real estate investment horizons during national rebuilding cycles.

GNIS plans to partner with Metrospaces (OTCID: MSPC), which owns a fully licensed and fully entitled hotel development site located in the heart of Venezuela's most strategic energy and industrial corridor - the Orinoco Belt, home to the largest proven oil reserves in the world.

This site is expected to serve as one of the flagship projects for the initiative and is being evaluated for development under a luxury boutique hotel or branded residence concept, consistent with internationally recognized hospitality brands commonly deployed in emerging premium markets.

Growth Turbine Appointed as Exclusive Digital Marketing Agency for Travaleo Branded Real-Estate Tokenization Platform

On January 15th GNIS announced that it has appointed Growth Turbine as its exclusive digital marketing and investor-acquisition agency for Travaleo, the GNIS flagship branded real-estate tokenization platform.

The appointment supports GNIS strategy to expand Travaleo's visibility among accredited investors, family offices, and institutional allocators as the platform advances regulated digital-securities initiatives backed by income-producing and development-stage real estate.

Growth Turbine is a digital marketing and investor-acquisition firm specializing in compliant distribution systems for regulated private-market offerings. The firm has supported more than $400 million in aggregate issuer campaign totals across 230+ issuer campaigns, providing investor-acquisition infrastructure, investor-education frameworks, and regulation-aware outreach systems for issuers operating under Reg D, Reg A+, Reg CF, and security-token frameworks.

In addition to digital securities, Growth Turbine has supported issuer campaigns across real-estate crowdfunding, private real-estate funds, and asset-backed investment structures, aligning closely with GNIS Travaleo's real-asset platform focus.

GNIS is building a portfolio of vertically focused platforms designed to modernize capital-markets infrastructure for real-world assets. Travaleo represents GNIS entry into branded and income-producing real-estate tokenization, with an emphasis on:

Professionally underwritten real-estate assets Branded and luxury hospitality and residential projects Regulated digital securities issued under established exemptions Institutional-grade governance, disclosures, and investor communications

Growth Turbine's experience in designing compliant investor-acquisition systems, investor-education frameworks, and regulation-aware digital infrastructure supports this long-term platform vision.







Under the agreement, Growth Turbine will serve as GNIS Travaleo's exclusive digital marketing partner, supporting:

Compliant investor-acquisition and qualification systems Digital content development and thought-leadership positioning Paid and organic awareness campaigns designed for accredited-investor audiences Brand visibility across regulation-aware digital distribution channels

The engagement is intended to support GNIS Travaleo's near-term platform visibility and investor-education initiatives, as well as its longer-term capital-markets positioning.

The appointment underscores GNIS commitment to positioning Travaleo as an institutional-grade tokenization platform, rather than a speculative digital-asset product.

Strategic Letter of Intent with Metrospaces, Inc.

On October 15th GNIS announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Metrospaces, Inc. (OTC: MSPC), signaling the company's evolution into a next-generation PropTech and tokenization platform.

Under the LOI, GNIS will acquire Metrospaces' intellectual property assets in exchange for $1 million in Preferred Stock, convertible at a 15% discount to market and carrying a 5% annual yield. These assets will serve as the technological foundation for the GNIS tokenized real estate ecosystem, designed to enable transparent, compliant, and liquid investment structures that bridge traditional real estate with digital capital markets.

Mr. Oscar Brito was also named CEO of GNIS. Mr. Brito brings over two decades of international experience in luxury and hospitality real estate, having co-founded and participated in the development of globally recognized projects such as the London Bvlgari Hotel and other landmark ventures. Over his career, he has been directly involved - whether as founder, co-founder, or board member - in more than $900 million in real estate funding, transactions, and dispositions across the Americas and Europe. His record of executing complex, high-value developments positions Genesis to scale confidently into the next generation of real-estate technology and investment.

The global Security Token Offering (STO) market is projected to exceed $20 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual rate of more than 50%, as institutional and retail investors increasingly seek regulated digital alternatives to traditional securities. With this agreement, GNIS positions itself as an early and credible entrant in a market still in its infancy - one that could reshape how real estate funding and ownership are structured for decades to come.

For more information on GNIS visit:

