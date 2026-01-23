PALO ALTO / ZURICH / PARIS - Rankiteo, today announced a 30-day strategic tender specifically for Cyber Insurers, inviting one sole partner to gain exclusive distribution rights across the world's largest open cybersecurity inventory.

Rankiteo has successfully secured the "Pre-Purchase Intent" phase, positioning itself as the "Crunchbase" of the industry. With 1 million public company profiles and 4 million comparison pages, the platform is now the primary destination for CISOs and CFOs evaluating their risk posture before they ever speak to a broker.

Total Market Foreclosure for Cyber Insurers

Unlike traditional lead generators, Rankiteo is offering a complete takeover of its distribution funnel. The selected partner chosen from industry leaders such as AXA, Swiss Re, Zurich, Gallagher, SCOR, Aon, and other top-tier Cyber Insurers will benefit from:



Platform Exclusivity: The partner will be the only insurer promoted across Rankiteo's 5 million+ indexed pages, effectively blocking competitors from this high-intent traffic.

Direct Intent Capture: Every time a company audits its Rankiteo score, the exclusive partner is positioned as the sole provider of "Actionable Protection".

Incentivized Risk Improvement: A proprietary cycle where companies improve their Rankiteo scores specifically to qualify for the partner's preferential Cyber Insurance terms. Early-Bird Intelligence: Access to 360° global risk data, allowing the partner to see emerging threats and leads before they reach the open market.

World-Class Authority in Cyber Risk

Rankiteo is led by a powerhouse team: Jeremy Canale, a Cybersecurity expert with deep roots in Swiss Re and AXA, and Maochao XU, PhD, officially recognized as the world's most cited expert in Cybersecurity Insurance modeling & statistics.

30-Day Mandatory Response Window for Cyber Insurers

Rankiteo is enforcing a strict 30-day window for Expressions of Interest (EOI). At the end of this period, the platform will grant exclusive access to the carrier or broker best aligned with its mission to set the global standard for Cyber Insurance distribution.

“We aren't just selling leads, we are handing over the keys to the world's most strategic cyber-acquisition engine,” stated the Rankiteo founders.

