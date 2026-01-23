A Poet's Journey Through Healing And Reflection Mystics Recourse: A Poetic Journey By Robert Strasser

In Mystics Recourse: A Poetic Journey, author and poet Robert Strasser brings readers into a deeply personal and transformative exploration of survival, change, and the enduring power of creativity.

Written across years marked by illness, recovery, and self-discovery, this collection of poems stands as a testament to resilience and the human need for connection. Strasser's poetry reflects a voice that has weathered pain yet continues to seek beauty, truth, and meaning.

A Voice Born from Experience

Diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin T-cell lymphoma, Strasser turned to poetry as both refuge and renewal. His writing became a space to process, to heal, and to make sense of a rapidly changing world, one where technology advances faster than the human heart can adapt.

The result is a body of work that moves effortlessly between lyrical verse and free form, offering an honest look at what it means to survive, reflect, and rediscover life. His poems speak of loss and love, isolation and nature, despair and hope, the universal threads that tie us all together.

Beyond the Illness, Toward the Soul

Strasser's collection reaches beyond his personal story to touch on themes of environmental awareness, human connection, and the quiet strength found in solitude. Readers are invited to slow down, breathe, and remember what truly matters.

In his own words,“It is you who must open the doors and windows daily, to let the gravity inside, then back out again into the world.”

About the Author

Robert Strasser is a seasoned ceramist, poet, and thinker who has spent over four decades exploring creativity through multiple forms. His work reflects both discipline and wonder, shaped by years of introspection and artistic pursuit.

For media inquiries, author interviews, review copies, or feature opportunities, please contact:

Author: Robert Strasser

Book Title: Mystics Recourse: A Poetic Journey

Genre: Poetry / Memoir

Availability: Amazon