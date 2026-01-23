The Craig Hartranft Team Of Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Homesale Realty Achieves Record-Breaking $195 Million In Home Sales In 2025

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Craig Hartranft Team, a top-performing real estate team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty, proudly announced a milestone achievement for 2025, closing 460 homes and surpassing $195 million in total sales volume. This accomplishment further solidifies the team's reputation as one of the most trusted and high performing real estate teams in Lancaster County and Central Pennsylvania.

Known for exceptional client service and market expertise, The Craig Hartranft Team has earned the confidence of hundreds of buyers and sellers, reflected in their 875+ 5-star Google reviews. This consistent feedback highlights the team's commitment to professionalism, transparency, and results-driven real estate services.

“Our success is built on strong client relationships, proven systems, and a deep understanding of the local housing market,” said Craig Hartranft.“Reaching this level of production in 2025 is a direct result of our team's dedication and the trust our clients place in us.”

Operating out of 150 N Pointe Blvd, Lancaster, PA 17601, The Craig Hartranft Team specializes in residential real estate, helping buyers, sellers, and investors navigate the Lancaster real estate market with confidence. Backed by the global strength of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty, the team continues to raise the standard for real estate excellence in the region.

With momentum heading into 2026, The Craig Hartranft Team remains focused on delivering outstanding results, innovative marketing strategies, and a seamless experience for every client they serve.

About The Craig Hartranft Team

The Craig Hartranft Team is a leading real estate team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty, serving Lancaster County and surrounding Central Pennsylvania communities. With hundreds of homes sold annually and a reputation built on trust and performance, the team is committed to helping clients achieve their real estate goals.