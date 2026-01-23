Lake Murray, South Carolina Continues To Drive Demand As One Of The Southeast's Most Sought‐After Real Estate Markets

MENAFN - GetNews) Lake Murray is once again capturing the attention of homebuyers, investors, and relocating families nationwide. With its recent National Historic Civil Engineering Landmark designation, the region is experiencing a surge in visibility-further solidifying its position as one of the strongest and most stable real estate markets in South Carolina.

The Downing Group at Keller Williams, one of the Midlands' top real estate teams, notes that interest in Lake Murray–area properties has accelerated as buyers prioritize lifestyle, long-term value, and access to high-quality communities.

“Lake Murray has always been a standout, but this level of national recognition elevates the entire region,” said a spokesperson for The Downing Group.“Buyers aren't just choosing a home-they're choosing a lifestyle, an investment, and a community that continues to grow.”

A Market Defined by Lifestyle and Long-Term Value

Lake Murray's appeal continues to rise thanks to:



Strong in-migration from higher-cost states seeking affordability and quality of life

Consistent appreciation in waterfront and water-view properties

High demand for short-term rentals, especially near marinas and recreation hubs

Expanding new construction in Lexington, Chapin, Irmo, and Gilbert Top-rated schools and family-friendly neighborhoods that attract long-term residents

The Downing Group reports that buyers are increasingly prioritizing outdoor amenities, community feel, and access to Columbia's growing economic center-all of which Lake Murray delivers.

Historic Recognition Boosts Buyer Confidence

The American Society of Civil Engineers' designation of the Lake Murray Dam as a National Historic Civil Engineering Landmark has amplified national attention. The dam's legacy as a once-record-breaking engineering project underscores the region's stability, infrastructure strength, and long-term viability-key factors for today's buyers and investors.

A Lifestyle That Continues to Sell

From boating and fishing to vibrant dining, entertainment, and year-round events, Lake Murray offers a lifestyle unmatched in the Midlands. The Downing Group emphasizes that this blend of recreation, community, and economic growth is driving both primary and secondary home purchases.

“People want to live where they feel connected-to nature, to community, and to opportunity,” the spokesperson added.“Lake Murray checks every box.”

About The Downing Group at Keller Williams

The Downing Group is one of the Midlands' most trusted and recognized real estate teams, serving buyers, sellers, and investors across the greater Columbia and Lake Murray region. Known for market expertise, innovative marketing, and a client-first approach, the team continues to lead in both volume and client satisfaction.