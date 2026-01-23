Rediscovering Meaning In A Modern World: Mystics' Recourse By Robert Strasser

In a time when speed and automation define daily life, Robert Strasser's Mystics Recourse: A Poetic Journey offers a deliberate return to stillness, reflection, and authentic human thought. This upcoming poetry collection invites readers to pause and reconnect with the deeper rhythms of existence.

Strasser's work explores the balance between nature and technology, solitude and connection, memory and renewal. Each poem is grounded in quiet observation and crafted with care, reminding readers that creativity remains one of the few spaces untouched by automation.

Poetry Rooted in Reflection

Rather than chasing trends, Mystics Recourse reaches toward something timeless. Strasser combines lyrical and free verse to explore how awareness transforms ordinary moments into meaning. His poetry stands as both a response to modern disconnection and a meditation on what it means to stay human in an age of machines.

The Artist Behind the Words

For more than forty years, Robert Strasser has worked as a ceramist and creative explorer, shaping clay, sound, and language with equal dedication. His philosophy is simple: creativity is not escape, but understanding. This same vision shapes his poetry, honest, quiet, and rooted in observation.

A Book for Those Seeking Depth

Mystics Recourse: A Poetic Journey is not simply a collection of poems; it's a reminder to look inward, listen closer, and move through the world with awareness.

Book Title: Mystics Recourse: A Poetic Journey

Author: Robert Strasser

Release: Amazon