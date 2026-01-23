New Book“Awaken Your Soul: A Beginner's Guide To Mindful Living” Explores A Gentle Path To Inner Peace And Self-Connection

MENAFN - GetNews) Author Molly McKenzie invites readers to slow down, tune in, and rediscover the truth within.







In a world that feels increasingly fast, noisy, and overwhelming, author and healingguide Molly McKenzie offers a compassionate invitation to return inward with the release of her new book, Awaken Your Soul: A Beginner's Guide to Mindful Living.

Written especially for those new to mindfulness, this heartfelt guide introduces accessible practices designed to support emotional balance, nervous system regulation, and deeper self-awareness. Readers will explore simple yet powerful tools including journaling, meditation, EFT tapping, calming music, and intentional daily rituals that encourage presence and inner peace.

Throughout the book, McKenzie shares personal, firsthand experiences with divine signs and angel numbers, offering readers a deeply relatable and spiritual perspective on the journey of self-discovery. Her message emphasizes that healing does not require becoming someone new-but rather remembering the truth that has always existed within.

Awaken Your Soul serves as a supportive starting point for anyone seeking stress relief, clarity, emotional grounding, or a stronger connection to their inner self. Through gentle guidance and practical techniques, readers are empowered to build a sustainable self-care practice rooted in compassion, intuition, and authenticity.

“This book is an invitation to slow down, listen inward, and trust the wisdom of your own heart,” McKenzie expresses through her writing.

About the Author

Molly McKenzie is an author and the founder of Divinely Aligned Publishing and Divinely Aligned Healing. Her personal healing journey began in 2020 when she turned inward and embraced mindful living as a path toward truth, love, and inner peace. Through her writing and healing work, she offers a compassionate space for reflection, growth, and empowerment. Her mission is to help others release what no longer serves them and step fully into authentic, aligned living. Her vision is a world where everyone feels safe, loved, and empowered to live as their truest selves.

Book Information

Title: Awaken Your Soul: A Beginner's Guide to Mindful Living

Author: Molly McKenzie

Available on Amazon: