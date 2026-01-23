Allsafe IT Earns Recognition In Los Angeles Business Journal's The Lists 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)



PASADENA, CA - AllSafe IT, a leading Managed Service Provider (MSP) headquartered in Pasadena, has been recognized in the Los Angeles Business Journal's prestigious The Lists 2026. The annual publication highlights the region's most successful and influential businesses across various industries.

The Los Angeles Business Journal's rankings are among the most respected business honors in Southern California, spotlighting companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and market leadership across diverse sectors. This year's edition features hundreds of businesses recognized for their outstanding contributions to the regional economy.

This recognition reflects AllSafe IT's commitment to delivering exceptional information technology (IT) support and managed services to businesses throughout Los Angeles, Hollywood, Pasadena, and surrounding areas. The company joins other prominent Pasadena-based organizations earning honors in this year's rankings, showcasing the city's thriving business community.

"We're honored to be recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal," said Bones Ijeoma, CEO of AllSafe IT. "This achievement belongs to our entire team, whose dedication and expertise make it possible to deliver the proactive, reliable IT solutions our clients depend on. Since founding AllSafe IT in 2016, we've remained focused on helping businesses grow and succeed through exceptional technology support. We're grateful for the trust our clients place in us and proud to serve the Los Angeles business community."

AllSafe IT provides comprehensive managed IT services, including 24/7 support, cybersecurity solutions, and strategic technology planning. The company's SOC 2 certification demonstrates its commitment to the highest security standards, while its AllSafe Intelligence practice helps clients leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and automation to amplify their team's capabilities. AllSafe IT partners with growing businesses to ensure their technology infrastructure supports their operational goals while maintaining the highest standards of security and reliability.

About AllSafe IT

AllSafe IT is a SOC 2 certified Managed Service Provider offering exceptional IT support services, managed IT services, and cybersecurity solutions to businesses throughout the Los Angeles area. Through its AllSafe Intelligence practice, the company also delivers AI and automation solutions that amplify team capabilities. With a focus on proactive service and client success, AllSafe IT serves as a trusted technology partner for growing companies.