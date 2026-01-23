Comforcare Mercer Highlights Key Home Care Trends Affecting Families Today

MENAFN - GetNews)



ComForCare Mercer, Mercer County, NJ, USA Mercer, based in Mercer County, New Jersey, shares plain-language insights to help individuals understand how changing care needs may affect everyday decisions.

ComForCare Mercer has released a summary of recent home care trends that are increasingly shaping how individuals and families think about ageing, caregiving, and support at home. Drawing on widely reported research and 15 years of direct experience, the family-run care provider aims to help people make sense of complex issues in simple terms.

“People don't wake up planning to need care,” says Mike Durkin of ComForCare Mercer.“It usually starts with small changes that are easy to ignore.”

Below are four trends ComForCare Mercer believes individuals should understand now.

1. Ageing at Home Is Becoming the Default Choice

Most older adults want to remain in their own homes for as long as possible. Surveys consistently show that over 75% of people aged 65+ prefer ageing at home rather than moving into institutional care.

What this means in plain language: families are increasingly responsible for coordinating care themselves.

“We help people stay in their homes,” Durkin says.“That's personal. You don't forget that.”

2. Family Caregivers Are Carrying More of the Load

Unpaid family caregivers now provide the majority of elder support. Many spend 20 or more hours a week helping with daily needs, often while working full time.

This strain leads to burnout, missed work, and health issues for caregivers themselves.

“You're dealing with real people and real stress,” Durkin notes.“You can't run this like a spreadsheet.”

3. Falls and Hospital Stays Often Trigger Care Decisions

Falls remain one of the leading causes of injury among older adults. Roughly 1 in 4 adults over 65 falls each year, and many care plans begin only after a hospital stay.

Waiting until a crisis limits options and increases pressure.

“If something happens at night, you don't want voicemail,” Durkin says.“You want a person.”

4. Fit Matters More Than Speed in Care Decisions

Rushed decisions often lead to poor outcomes. Research and experience both show that mismatched care increases dissatisfaction and turnover.

“Skill matters, but personality matters just as much,” Durkin explains.“You can't force a fit.”

Your Next 7 Days

Small steps now can prevent rushed decisions later:

Observe daily routines for changes

Write down safety concerns at home

Talk with one family member about future needs

List tasks that are becoming harder

Check in on overnight or weekend risks

Organise key medical contacts

Ask one honest question: What happens if something changes suddenly?

Your Next 90 Days

Longer-term actions to consider:

Review living arrangements and safety modifications

Have a family meeting about roles and limits

Learn what non-medical home care includes

Think about caregiver compatibility, not just availability

Create a simple plan before a crisis forces one

“You earn trust by showing up,” Durkin says.“Again and again.”

About ComForCare Mercer

ComForCare Mercer is a family-owned, non-medical home care provider serving Mercer County, New Jersey. Owned and operated for 15 years by Mike Durkin, his wife, and son, the company focuses on accessibility, caregiver matching, and helping seniors age peacefully at home through services such as 24/7, live-in, and overnight care.

