We Love Art: Where Creativity, Community, And Healing Come Together

Dubai, UAE - When Denise left The Netherlands in 2013 to start a new chapter in Dubai, she carried with her a law degree, a heart full of passion for painting, and just enough courage to chase a dream. What began as a few 8-week art courses quickly grew into something much bigger We Love Art, a creative community where art, laughter, and connection come to life.

It all started simply: evenings spent guiding people through brushstrokes and colors. But Denise noticed something special people weren't just painting, they were opening up, relaxing, and finding joy together. From there, the beloved Paint & Grape Evenings were born: nights filled with stories of famous artists, glasses of wine, and masterpieces created by people who never thought they could paint.

By 2020, We Love Art had reached beyond the studio walls with the launch of the We Love Art Boxa lovingly crafted kit complete with everything needed to create a painting at home, paired with video tutorials and step-by-step guides. Each box is designed not just as an art project, but as an experience a way to slow down, be present, and make something meaningful with your own two hands.

Behind all of this, though, lies Denise's most personal story. In 2017, she and her husband lost their newborn son, Beauden, just a day after his birth. It was the most painful moment of her life, but also the one that gave her work a deeper purpose.“His short life still teaches me every day to be mindful, to cherish the small things, and to live fully,” she shares. Each year, on Beauden's birthday, Denise paints in his honor and speaks to her community about his everlasting presence. What began as a moment of grief has turned into a powerful reminder of love, resilience, and togetherness.

Today, We Love Art isn't just about painting, it's about people. It's about laughter at mistakes, finding beauty in imperfection, and discovering that art is for everyone, not just for the elite.“We are not alone,” Denise says.“We are a family. And art is the uniting factor.”

Join the movement, pick up a brush, and discover the joy of creating.

For more information, visit