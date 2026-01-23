Mcfarland Outdoors Launches New Website To Elevate Customer Experience Across Central Indiana

Indianapolis, IN - Jan 23, 2026 - McFarland Outdoors, a Central Indiana-based outdoor construction and grounds maintenance company, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website alongside a new domain, marking a strategic step forward in how the company connects with homeowners and commercial property managers.

The new website features a modern design, streamlined navigation, and improved mobile performance, making it easier for visitors to explore services, view completed projects, and request quotes. The updated domain reflects the company's growth and long-term vision while reinforcing brand clarity and professionalism.

Founded in 2023 and backed by more than 40 years of combined construction and carpentry experience, McFarland Outdoors designs and builds custom outdoor spaces across Central Indiana. Their work includes deck building services, pergolas, covered structures, hardscapes, and outdoor living features, as well as year-round commercial grounds maintenance such as snow and ice management and turf care. The company serves communities including Indianapolis, Carmel, Westfield, Zionsville, Greenwood, Noblesville, and surrounding areas.

Beyond aesthetics, the website was built with usability and transparency in mind. Visitors can quickly understand service offerings, see real project examples, and learn what to expect from the company's process - without sales pressure or vague promises.

The new domain is now live and replaces the previous web address, ensuring a more consistent and professional digital presence as the company continues to expand its footprint across residential and commercial markets.

About McFarland Outdoors

McFarland Outdoors is a locally owned outdoor construction and commercial maintenance company serving Central Indiana. Specializing in custom deck builder, outdoor living structures, hardscapes, and commercial grounds maintenance, the company is known for premium materials, code-compliant builds, and reliable service. McFarland Outdoors combines experienced craftsmanship with clear planning and professional execution on every project.