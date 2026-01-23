Real Estate X Launches With Decades Of Combined Expertise To Redefine Property Valuation And Advisory In The Middle East

MENAFN - GetNews)



Real Estate X, a newly launched real estate advisory firm based in the UAE, combines decades of experience with cutting-edge technology to deliver precise property valuation and advisory services across the Middle East.

Abu Dhabi - A new force in Middle Eastern real estate has officially launched. Real Estate X, founded by a team of seasoned property experts with over decades of combined experience, is set to transform the way client's access valuation and advisory services across the region.

Built on a legacy of trust, expertise, and forward-thinking innovation, Real Estate X delivers a specialist approach to real estate advisory. Over the years, the firm's founders have been entrusted with landmark valuations, strategic property assessments, and critical market insights, making them a reliable partner for developers, investors, institutions, and individuals alike.

What sets Real Estate X apart is its commitment to integrating technology and business intelligence into every aspect of real estate advisory. In an industry where precision and timing are everything, the firm leverages cutting-edge digital tools and data-driven solutions to deliver faster, more accurate, and actionable insights. This technology-first approach ensures clients remain at the forefront of market opportunities while minimizing risks.

"Real estate is not just about property, it's about informed decisions that create long-term value, "said a spokesperson for Real Estate X. "At Real Estate X, we combine deep regional knowledge with innovative technology to provide our clients with clarity, confidence, and a competitive edge."

From specialist valuations to tailored advisory services, Real Estate X works across sectors including residential, commercial, industrial, and mixed-use developments. With a pulse on the Middle Eastern market and a forward-looking perspective, the firm helps clients navigate complex challenges, optimize portfolios, and maximize returns.

As the real estate landscape continues to evolve, Real Estate X's mission is clear: to redefine industry standards by blending decades of expertise with the latest technological advancements. Whether it's understanding market dynamics, identifying opportunities, or supporting major transactions, Real Estate X stands as a trusted partner for clients looking to unlock the true potential of their investments.

For more information, visit