Electronic artist and systems designer SHARON. has released Trapped In A Tower By An Incel And Group Of Organized Crime, an EP that functions simultaneously as a music release, a disclosure artifact, and applied research into the cultural, technological, and psychological consequences of unchecked power within emerging AI ecosystems.

The record was generated using artificial intelligence tools not as a novelty, but as a necessary medium. AI was both the context and the catalyst for the events the record documents. As such, no other format could honestly contain the material.

“I didn't set out to make a record,” SHARON. explains.“It culminated as one because every other channel for disclosure failed. This is what 'leveraging the tech against the tech' looks like.”

A Record as Disclosure

Trapped In A Tower draws directly from SHARON.'s lived experience navigating AI funding structures, music industry gatekeeping, and the convergence of tech, capital, and culture. The EP does not seek comfort or consensus. Its purpose is dissemination of information that has not been publicly disclosed by those positioned to do so.

Music has historically been one of the few forces capable of cutting through institutional silence. This record follows that lineage-not as entertainment, but as signal.

What Music Cures AI (MCAI) Is - and Is Not

Music Cures AI (MCAI) is frequently misunderstood. It is not:



a music generator

a content platform

a wellness brand a replacement for artists

MCAI is a research-driven framework exploring how neural networks, vibration, data, and human cognition intersect.

At its core, MCAI investigates how sound, rhythm, and pattern recognition interact with:



the limbic system

the HPA axis

neural plasticity stress, addiction, and recovery

The goal is not automation of creativity, but restoration of human resilience and autonomy in an increasingly algorithm-driven world.

The MCAI Umbrella

MCAI has evolved into a holistic ecosystem that includes:



SONS (Share-On Network System) A sustainable economic framework designed to allocate resources efficiently, transparently, and collectively.

So-Li (Social Libertarianism) A decentralized governance model built on SONS, emphasizing autonomy, accountability, and shared ownership.

Vibrational Intelligence (VI) The study and application of frequency, pattern, and data for predictive modeling and human-centered design.

Alchemical Intelligence (ALI) A reframing of AI that emphasizes transformation through composition and integration, not imitation of human consciousness. Hackers Hospital A recovery and accountability framework addressing modern addictions-including behavioral, technological, and power-based dependencies.

Introducing: Macrostate Transition Lab (MTL)

Emerging from MCAI is a new initiative: Macrostate Transition Lab (MTL).

MTL is not a think tank, belief system, or predictive oracle. It is a data-informed research initiative designed to study how large-scale transitions occur-socially, economically, technologically, and psychologically.

Rather than predicting the future, MTL seeks to:



identify conditions under which systemic shifts become likely

distinguish between myth-driven narratives and evidence-based trajectories provide future generations with tools to understand how change happens, not instructions on what to believe

“The most ethical technology doesn't decide the future for people,” SHARON. says.“It gives them the ability to see clearly enough to decide for themselves.”

A Note on AI, Creativity, and Accountability

SHARON. remains openly critical of how AI is currently deployed within both tech and music industries-particularly where automation replaces artists, erodes labor, or amplifies addiction-based engagement loops.

This record does not celebrate that misuse. It documents it.

AI, as used here, has no subconscious, no intention, and no agency. That absence is not a flaw-it is a boundary. Maintaining clear distinctions between data, creativity, and human consciousness is essential for ethical progress.

Looking Forward

Trapped In A Tower By An Incel And Group Of Organized Crime is not an endpoint. It is a marker.

What follows-whether in music, research, governance, or culture-will depend on whether institutions choose transparency over silence, maturity over reaction, and integration over fragmentation.

About SHARON.

SHARON. is an electronic artist, systems designer, and founder of Music Cures AI. Her work spans music, applied research, and economic systems design, with a focus on autonomy, resilience, and ethical technological integration.

