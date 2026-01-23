Kris Heaton Releases New Christian Song HE WILL RAISE ME UP, On Youtube

MENAFN - GetNews) Kris Heaton, veteran artist, songwriter, and producer, has released a YouTube only special presentation of his new song HE WILL RAISE ME UP. The North Palm Beach, Florida musician continues a career that has already brought five appearances on the National Radio Charts and a growing reputation for music rooted in faith and optimism.

Heaton is currently writing material for Trinidad based country artist Addis Luv. A song he wrote for him, Born To Roam, became the fourth most streamed track by Country Music Radio in the country last week. Heaton has previously reached alternative charts with the faith inspired single WINDS OF CHANGE, and the new release follows a similar message of hope and renewal.

HE WILL RAISE ME UP opens with a gentle piano line, joined by strings before Heaton's vocals enter. The arrangement builds gradually into a forward looking and uplifting track. Midway through the song female vocals take the lead and a drum beat arrives, creating contrast and balance before both voices unite for warm harmonies.

Originally from Connecticut, Heaton is a rock and blues guitarist with more than three decades in music. He began performing in the 1970s and played with the new wave band Control Group in the 1980s before taking time away to raise his family. His return to recording brought a shift toward blues and roots rock with strong spiritual themes. He has shared stages with Stevie Ray Vaughan, Gregg Allman, and Huey Lewis, and once appeared on the television program Star Search.

Heaton has released more than ten studio albums, including My City of Gold and World Gone Mad, and remains an active independent artist who often self-produces his recordings and plays multiple instruments. Outside of music, he was previously known for operating the non-profit organization Wheels of Hope, which delivered food to homeless and low-income families in Connecticut and supported its efforts through benefit concerts.

