Dr. Bess Obale Captivates Families With Magical Bilingual Children's Stories And Mindful Adult Coloring Books

Dr. Bess Obale is emerging as a fresh, heartfelt voice in children's literature and creative wellness. As a lifelong educator and creative spirit, she crafts books that blend imagination, education, bilingual joy, and mindfulness-delighting young readers, families, and adults alike.

Her Myrah & Sharky series continues to enchant with back-to-back holiday releases. The latest, How the Sea Scrooge Learned the Magic of Ocean Christmas (Cómo el Tacaño Del Mar Aprendió la Magia de la Navidad Del Océano) – Myrah & Sharky's Magical Underwater Christmas Adventures, Book 2 (published January 2026), follows a grumpy sea dweller's transformative journey beneath the waves. In this bilingual (English/Spanish) adventure, the Sea Scrooge discovers the true spirit of ocean Christmas through friendship, kindness, glowing reefs, festive underwater wonders, and heartfelt lessons-proving that even the coldest hearts can warm to holiday magic. Perfect for ages 3-9, it's a joyful sequel packed with imagination, ocean facts, activities, and warmth.

Building on the series' debut, The Night Before an Underwater Christmas (La Noche Antes de la Navidad Submarina) (December 2025) invites young readers ages 3-9 into a glowing underwater world with mermaid Myrah and friendly shark Sharky. Featuring bioluminescent reefs, sparkling stockings, festive cheer, kindness, ocean facts, activities, and holiday warmth across 76 illustrated pages, it's a treasured bilingual keepsake.

The popular Color Me Pets series brings education and creativity to animal lovers. Bilingual kids editions include Color Me Dogs – Kids Edition: 50 Fun Facts about Dogs and Color Me Cats – Kids Edition: 50 Fun Facts about Cats (both English/Spanish, released 2025), combining coloring, learning, and dual-language fun. For adults, the companion Color Me Dogs – Adult Edition: 100 Fascinating Facts about Dogs (bilingual) provides deeper insights alongside relaxing pages.

Dr. Bess also invites grown-ups to unwind with Floral Fantasy Worlds: A Whimsical Coloring Journey for Adults (Floral Dreamscape Series), a stress-relieving escape into enchanted gardens, glowing blossoms, and whispering forests.

“I believe my books resonate across ages because they're created with heart, curiosity, and joy,” says Dr. Bess.“Children love the fun facts, imagination, and playfulness, while adults appreciate the mindfulness, learning, and warmth. I aim to make books a shared family experience-something to laugh over, learn from, and return to for comfort, creativity, or a touch of magic.”

When not writing, Dr. Bess enjoys a hot cup of tea, a wagging dog nearby, and a notebook brimming with ideas-always imagining ways to make reading and life more colorful.

Her growing catalog reflects a clear mission: to spark curiosity, foster connection, and uplift readers of all ages through intentional, joyful content.

When not writing, Dr. Bess enjoys a hot cup of tea, a wagging dog nearby, and a notebook brimming with ideas-always imagining ways to make reading and life more colorful.

Her growing catalog reflects a clear mission: to spark curiosity, foster connection, and uplift readers of all ages through intentional, joyful content.

For interviews, review copies, or more information, contact: ...

Visit her website at:

Follow:

Instagram:

Facebook:

YouTube: @Dr

Pinterest:

LinkedIn:

Amazon Author Page: