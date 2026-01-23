Attorney Jane Coogan Calls For Greater Presence, Empathy, And Mental Clarity In Professional Life

MENAFN - GetNews) Massachusetts Partner Encourages Professionals to Slow Down, Reset, and Rebuild Healthier Work Habits

Following her newly released in-depth interview, respected attorney and Coogan Smith, LLP Partner Jane Coogan is using her platform to advocate for something she believes modern professionals are overlooking: the power of presence.

In the interview, Coogan highlights how chronic overwhelm, digital distraction, and multitasking are harming productivity and wellbeing across industries. Her message resonates with a growing concern nationally - recent research from the American Psychological Association shows 79% of working adults report work-related stress, while the World Health Organization notes that burnout now affects over 40% of employees in high-demand fields.

“Productivity isn't about speed,” Coogan said.“It's about clarity and intention. I've learned that stepping back often helps you move forward more effectively.”

Advocating for a More Human Approach to Work

Coogan, who has practised law for more than 15 years, believes that professionals must rethink how they structure their days.“Being present - whether with clients or my children - is the habit that keeps me productive,” she shared.“We don't need to do everything at once. We need to do the right things with full attention.”

She also emphasises the role of empathy in business, challenging a common belief that emotional awareness has no place in professional decision-making.“Clients come with emotions, not just documents,” she said.“Empathy helps you understand what really matters to them - and that creates better outcomes.”

A recent Harvard Business Review study supports her point, noting that teams led by empathetic managers experience 50% higher job satisfaction.

A Call for Small Daily Changes

Instead of pushing for sweeping changes, Coogan urges individuals to focus on small, meaningful habits.“Go for a walk without your phone,” she advised.“Your mind needs space to think. It's incredible what you can solve when you step away.”

She also encourages professionals to embrace boundaries.“Quality outweighs quantity. I learned that the hard way early in my career,” she noted.

Her approach aligns with evidence from the University of California, Irvine, which found that employees regain full focus 50% faster after short mental breaks.

A Message for a Healthier Work Culture

Coogan hopes her message reaches not only lawyers, but anyone struggling to balance ambition with wellbeing.“Success isn't constant movement,” she said.“Success is steadiness. It's showing up with clarity - for your work, your family, and yourself.”

Simple Steps for Anyone

Coogan encourages professionals to begin with one daily practice:



Step away from your screen once a day

Walk or run without your phone

Practise single-tasking for one hour Prioritise the three tasks that matter most each morning

“These small habits have changed my life,” she said.“Anyone can start them today.”

About Jane Coogan

Jane Coogan is a Partner at Coogan Smith, LLP in Attleboro, Massachusetts. She specialises in estate planning, business formation, succession planning, and probate law. A lifelong Attleboro resident, she is active in several local organisations and is known for her empathetic, relationship-based approach to legal practice.