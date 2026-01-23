Expanded Training Supports Airway And Sleep Education For Doctors Of Chiropractic

MENAFN - GetNews)Chiropractic Sleep Academy (CSA) announced the expansion of its professional education program focused on sleep care and airway health. The academy provides continuing education for licensed health care providers seeking a clearer understanding of breathing, airway function, and sleep-related disorders.

The expanded program is designed for Doctors of Chiropractic and other licensed professionals involved in sleep care. The curriculum supports clinicians who treat sleep apnea and airway-related conditions and who seek practical education that can be applied in daily clinical settings.

The reported clinical outcomes that inform the program are based on a multi-disciplinary chiropractic approach. These outcomes include improved breathing associated with increased airway aperture. The approach integrates balloon-assisted adjusting, cervical spinal hypolordosis rehabilitation and curve correction strategies taught through Chiropractic Biophysics, and pelvic category assessment and correction protocols from Sacro-occipital Technique categories one, two, and three.

The program also incorporates Applied Kinesiology's triad of health model, addressing structural, chemical, and emotional components of care. Cranial concepts are informed by craniopathy teachings related to sutural motion and cranial function. Diversified chiropractic methods are applied to spinal and lower extremity subluxations, including foot biomechanics assessment, evaluation of pronation, analysis of the three arches of the foot, and clinical procedures for custom orthotic support.

The educational philosophy behind Chiropractic Sleep Academy aligns with a broader shift in how chiropractic care is taught and understood. Dr. Robert Zeravica, DC, is a chiropractic educator known for reframing chiropractic education around sleep, neurological regulation, and nervous system balance. He supports an approach that begins with sleep and airway function rather than pain-based care models.

“Sleep is not a symptom. It is a neurological state,” Zeravica said.“When sleep improves, the parasympathetic nervous system becomes dominant, which allows the brain to regulate the body at a higher level than pain-based care ever could.”

That perspective reflects a movement away from pain-centered models of care and toward education that begins with sleep, airway function, and nervous system balance. The academy's curriculum emphasizes understanding sleep metrics, neurological regulation, and parasympathetic dominance as foundational elements of chiropractic education.

Chiropractic Sleep Academy also acknowledges the foundational role of Cranial Facial Release in postgraduate chiropractic training. For more than 13 years, CFR-certified doctors have participated in advanced education supported by specialized guest speakers and focused airway instruction. The academy encourages postgraduate chiropractors to begin with CFR training (or Bilateral Nasal Specific), and then advance into Applied Kinesiology and or Sacro-occipital Technique to build a broader clinical foundation.

The expansion reflects growing demand for structured education in sleep and airway care. Chiropractic Sleep Academy continues to pursue academic partnerships to support professional standards and improved patient outcomes.