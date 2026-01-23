MENAFN - GetNews) Digital marketing partner Sovereignty Marketing recently revealed its licensed revenue share marketing system, which can generate up to 40 roof replacement calls monthly. Marketing expert Ronan Lockyer offers roofing and construction companies his unique system to scale their businesses.







When roofing companies are looking to grow, they can call Sovereignty Marketing, where they reach founder and CEO Ronan Lockyer. During a one-on-one call, Lockyer shows clients how to consistently close between five and 15 extra monthly jobs with his battle-tested digital marketing strategies.

Sovereignty Marketing offers a passive marketing system that allows users to acquire the hottest, most qualified leads on autopilot. With Sovereignty Marketing's help, roofing business owners can spend more time working instead of chasing unqualified cold leads.

Lockyer has worked in and around the roofing industry for years. He began door-knocking with his father to generate leads and learned what clients are looking for in a roofing company. He combines that knowledge with innovative AI technology to help roofers generate more jobs in their local area. Sovereignty Marketing now serves more than 30 roofers nationwide and manages over $250,000 in annual advertising budget.

Sovereignty Marketing's founder said the system is not perfect for every company. He cautioned that it was designed for roofing company owners, not subcontractors or sales representatives. Roofers who value their money more than time or those who don't have funds to invest in business growth may not be the ideal clients. However, roofers who are serious about scaling their companies, investing in the future, and taking action to move toward goals can find substantial success and growth with the Sovereignty Marketing system.

Sovereignty Marketing helps roofing companies scale their businesses with a unique and proven A-Z marketing approach. Lockyer said he doesn't label his service as a marketing agency because he prefers to form a growth partnership with his clients. His approach goes beyond simply acquiring new customers.

The unique strategies used by Sovereignty Marketing help clients overhaul their marketing in often overlooked ways, creating a comprehensive growth plan that provides sustainable gains. Companies offering similar services, such as Angi and HomeAdvisor, supply shared and unqualified leads. By contrast, Sovereignty Marketing helps clients generate exclusive leads that aren't shared with anyone else. Leads are qualified as legitimate and scheduled for the client.

Sovereignty Marketing routinely goes above and beyond for clients. Because the system works on a performance-based or pay-by-results model, clients who invest in the service see a substantial return on investment with clear value. Previous clients have expressed satisfaction with the company's guidance and enthusiastically recommend Sovereignty Marketing.

Roofing companies frustrated with low-quality services and leads offered by lead-generation agencies can utilize a different type of resource with Sovereignty Marketing. They can enjoy high-quality leads from qualified customers prepared to purchase roofing services without expending effort. From increasing the number of roofing leads per month to building the value of those leads, Sovereignty Marketing can inject new life into a business and help it grow.

Visit the Sovereignty Marketing website to schedule a one-on-one consultation and learn how the company can help stimulate business growth and lead qualified lead generation.