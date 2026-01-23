Kenwood Management Company Completes Common Area Renovation To Downtown Baltimore Office Building

MENAFN - GetNews) Kenwood B&O LLC, an affiliate of Kenwood Management Compan, announced today that it has completed common area renovations at 2 North Charles Street in Baltimore's CBD. Also known as the B&O Buildin, it is located at the corner of Charles and Baltimore Street and shares the site with the Hotel Monaco.

Kenwood engaged Commercial Interior Construction to upgrade the restroom and elevator lobby on the property's 6th floor. This floor is leased to Franklin & Prokopik, a prominent regional law firm.

Originally completed in 1906 as the world headquarters of the B&O Railroad, it was the first building constructed after a great fire destroyed much of Baltimore's downtown area. Some prominent features include Tiffany stained-glass windows, marble staircases, and an ornate entrance lobby. Kenwood first acquired the office portion of the property in 2012. At that time, the Hotel Monaco converted the other portions into a top-rated hotel.

The office areas are currently leased to Franklin & Prokopik and the State of Maryland. Currently, there are three spaces available for lease: 4,000 sf office, 3,000 sf of retail, and 6,000 sf of mezzanine space. Brian Wyatt and Alec Mitchell from Cushman & Wakefield represent Kenwood for the office and mezzanine leasing.

Tom Driscoll, Asset Manager for Kenwood, said,“We are very pleased to have completed these renovations. It not only updates the finishes but also incorporates elements more typically found in a hotel than an office building. Our tenants recognize and appreciate this higher level, especially compared to B&O's office space competitors.”

About Kenwood Management

Kenwood Management Company, headquartered in Bethesda, MD, is a commercial real estate owner-operator overseeing a diverse portfolio of over 1.4 million square feet, including office, flex, medical, and warehouse spaces across the mid-Atlantic region. With a private equity model at its core, Kenwood combines its internal equity with investments from high-net-worth individuals to acquire and manage properties that deliver long-term, stable returns for stakeholders.

Kenwood is dedicated to providing exceptional service and maintaining strong connections with its tenants and investors, making it a trusted name in the commercial real estate industry.

For more information about Kenwood Management Company and to access the latest updates, visit.