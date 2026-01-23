MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Turnium Technology Group Provides Annual General Meeting Update

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2026) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) (" Turnium " or the " Company "), a global leader in Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) and partner enablement services, announces that it has postponed its annual general meeting ("AGM") which was originally rescheduled for January 23, 2026. The AGM will now take place on March 13, 2026. The specific time and location of the AGM are not yet determined but will be announced when the Company files its management information circular and related proxy materials in connection with the AGM.

The Company further announces the resignation of Mr. Johan Arnet from the Board of Directors, effective January 22, 2026. Mr. Arnet was a co-Founder of the Company and remains one of its largest shareholders. The Company thanks Mr. Arnet for his contributions during his tenure as a director and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.

Turnium acquires companies that complement its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global channel partner program to customers worldwide. Turnium's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labelled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

In essence, Turnium is building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, Turnium provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help channel partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.

Turnium delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its channel partners and their end-customers-because "Connectivity Matters."

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







