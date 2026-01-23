(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Euro Manganese Confirms No Material Change January 23, 2026 4:42 PM EST | Source: Euro Manganese Inc. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2026) - Euro Manganese Inc. (TSXV: EMN) (ASX: EMN) (FSE: E060) (the " Company ", " Euro Manganese " or " EMN ") announces that at the request of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (" CIRO "), Euro Manganese wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity. Authorised for release by the President and CEO of Euro Manganese Inc. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Enquiries

About Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese Inc. (ASX: EMN) (TSXV: EMN) (FSE: E060) is a battery materials company developing the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic, Europe's only near-term source of high-purity manganese, a critical ingredient in next-generation electric vehicles, energy storage batteries and defence applications.

The Chvaletice Manganese Project plans to reprocess historic mine tailings to produce high-purity electrolytic manganese metal (HPEMM), and high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM), establishing a fully traceable, low-carbon supply chain within the European Union.

With its Demonstration Plant having produced on-spec products and optimization work underway to enhance commercial plant efficiency, Euro Manganese is positioned to become Europe's first domestic producer of high-purity manganese, meeting the rising demand for sustainable, strategic battery materials while advancing Europe's clean-energy and supply-chain independence goals.

Euro Manganese is dual listed on the TSX-V and the ASX.

Cautionary Statement and Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance and are generally identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "goal", "intend", "may", "objective", "outlook", "plan", "potential", "priority", "schedule", "seek", "should", "target", "will", and similar expressions (including negative and grammatical variations).

Forward-looking statements include statements about ability of Company to reprocess historic mine tailings to produce high-purity electrolytic manganese metal (HPEMM), and high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM), establishing a fully traceable, low-carbon supply chain within the European Union and statements regarding the Company meeting the rising demand for sustainable, strategic battery materials while advancing Europe's clean-energy and supply-chain independence goals. The forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding management's belief that there are no undisclosed material changes in the operations of the Company's continued compliance with regulatory requirements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: general economic, market, and business conditions; unforeseen changes in the Company's operational status; and Regulatory actions or changes in the policies of CIRO or applicable stock exchanges.

All forward-looking statements are made based on the Company's current beliefs including various assumptions made by the Company including that the Chvaletice Project will be developed and operate in accordance with current plans, that the Company will be able to raise the financing that it requires, and that it will meet conditions of its secured credit facility. This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this news release







