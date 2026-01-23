MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Amino Surpasses 50,000 Signups, Highlighting Strong User Adoption and Engagement

January 23, 2026 4:52 PM EST | Source: Boba Mint Holdings Ltd.

Toronto, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2026) - Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TNJ) (OTCQB: WERDF) ("Boba Mint" or the "Company") Amino, the AI-powered nutrition and health tracking platform and a leading portfolio company of WERD Studios, which is wholly owned by Boba Mint Holdings Ltd., announced it has surpassed 50,000 signups, marking a major growth milestone and validating early product market fit as user adoption continues to accelerate.

Since its launch in September 2025, Amino has seen consistent organic growth across key engagement metrics, including new signups, active users, and meals scanned. Approximately 90 percent of users are located in Canada and the United States, two of the largest health and wellness markets. The platform is demonstrating strong retention and repeat usage, with over 25 percent of users becoming extremely active participants who have scanned more than 10 meals on the app. Amino is now averaging more than 25,000 meals scanned per day, reflecting high-frequency engagement and sustained momentum.

Amino's growth is reflecting on the App Store top charts. The app is currently number 15 on the Health and Fitness category chart in the Canadian iOS App Store ( ). It has also surpassed 1,000 total user ratings with an average rating of 4.8 stars, highlighting strong user satisfaction and positive sentiment.

"What excites us most is not just the pace of growth, but how users are responding to the product," said Andrew Shore, CEO of Amino. "People are staying, using Amino regularly, and actively recommending it, which shows we are building something users truly value."

What's Next

Looking ahead, Amino plans to:



Continue optimizing growth and marketing strategies

Refine the app based directly on user feedback

Focus new development on the most requested features Advance monetization initiatives designed for long-term sustainability

About Boba Mint Holdings Ltd.

Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. is a blockchain gaming and digital innovation company that develops and invests, directly and through its wholly owned subsidiary WERD Studios, in consumer apps and blockchain projects that blend advanced technology, gamification, and real-world utility. The company's mission is to build engaging products that people love using every day while creating meaningful, long-term value.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors



Boba Mint Holdings Ltd.

Andrew Shore

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Shore

Phone: 1-800-556-1015

Email: ...

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the CSE policies) accepts responsibility for this release's adequacy or accuracy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Boba's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Such statements include those relating to game development and the Company's expectations and plans. Although Boba believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments in the blockchain sector; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; mobile video game industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of Boba to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward- looking information contained herein. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Boba' Form 2A Listing Statement dated April 19, 2024 which is available on Boba's profile at and on the CSE website at ltd.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state, province, territory or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, province, territory or jurisdiction. None of the securities issued in the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act.

We seek Safe Harbor.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Boba Mint Holdings Ltd.