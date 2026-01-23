MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Silver47 Announces AGM Results from Its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2026) - Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) (OTCQX: AAGAF) (" Silver47 " or the " Company ") announces the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on January 21, 2026, in Vancouver, British Columbia (the " Meeting "). Shareholders voted in favour of all matters and business before the Meeting.

The shareholders elected Gary R. Thompson, Galen McNamara, Thomas O'Neill, and Ryan Goodman as directors of the company.

The shareholders also approved (i) the appointment of MNP, LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the Board of Directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor; and (ii) the adoption of an omnibus incentive plan (the " Omnibus Plan ").

The Omnibus Plan is a 10% rolling plan, pursuant to which the Board of Directors may grant to eligible participants stock options, restricted share units, performance share units and deferred share units to acquire common shares of the Company (each, a " Share "). An aggregate of 20,798,878 Shares are issuable under the Omnibus Plan, representing 10% of the issued and outstanding Shares as of January 21, 2026. The Omnibus Plan replaces the previous 10% rolling share compensation plan. Please see the Company's management information circular dated December 8, 2025 (the " Circular ") for further information on the Omnibus Plan.

For further information regarding the matters considered at the Meeting, readers are encouraged to review the Circular, a copy of which is available under the profile for the Company on SEDAR+ ( ) and available on the Company's website.

About Silver47 Exploration

Silver47 Exploration Corp is a mineral exploration company, focused on uncovering and developing silver-rich deposits in North America. The Company is creating a leading high-grade US-focused silver developer with a resource totaling 236 Moz AgEq at 334 g/t AgEq inferred and 10 Moz at 333 g/t AgEq indicated. With operations in Alaska, Nevada and New Mexico, Silver47 Exploration is anchored in America's most prolific mining jurisdictions. For detailed information regarding the resource estimates, assumptions, and technical reports, please refer to the NI 43-101 Technical Report and other filings available on SEDAR at . The Company trades on the TSXV under the ticker symbol AGA and OTCQX under the ticker symbol AAGAF.

For more information about the Company, please visit and see the Technical Report filed on SEDAR+ ( ) and titled "Technical Report on the Red Mountain VMS Property Bonnifield Mining District, Alaska, USA with an effective date January 12, 2024, and prepared by APEX Geoscience Ltd."

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Galen McNamara

CEO & Director

For investor relations

Giordy Belfiore

604-288-8004

...

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "potential," "we believe," or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including: the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, capital expenditures and other costs, financing and additional capital requirements, completion of due diligence, general economic, market and business conditions, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, political uncertainties, and the state of the securities markets generally. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference.







