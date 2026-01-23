K Plastic Surgery Announces 10Th Consecutive Castle Connolly Top Doctor Recognition For Dr. Sanjiv Kayastha

The acknowledgement comes at a time when patients are increasingly focused on choosing providers with documented experience and long-term consistency. Trends in surgical care show growing demand for personalized consultations, tailored treatment plans, and procedures that prioritize natural-looking outcomes. Many patients now seek long-term surgical solutions over short-term cosmetic treatments, aligning with broader expectations for durability and individualized care.

About K Plastic Surgery:

Led by Dr. Sanjiv Kayastha, MD, a board-certified plastic surgeon with extensive experience in breast and body procedures, K Plastic Surgery is a premier plastic surgery practice in Latham, New York. The practice offers personalized surgical care that combines advanced technology with a patient-centered approach to achieve safe, natural, and long-lasting results.

Patients in Albany and the Capital Region, seeking breast augmentation, body contouring, or post-pregnancy restoration, choose K Plastic Surgery for its commitment to surgical excellence, transparency, and individualized care. To learn more or to request a consultation, visit

