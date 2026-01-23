403
UAE Pres. Receives Chief Delegates To Trilateral Talks On Ukraine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Jan 23 (KUNA) -- UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed voiced hope that the US, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators would be able to reach a political settlement to the protracted Ukraine crisis.
During his meeting with chief negotiators on Friday - the first day of talks in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammad reaffirmed UAE's principled stand on supporting dialogue as a means of reaching diplomatic solutions to conflicts.
"The UAE supports all initiatives and endeavours that seek to achieve a peaceful settlement to the Ukraine crisis in a manner that serves the interests of all parties and contributes to global peace and stability," Emirates News Agency (WAM) quoted the president as telling his guests.
The talks gathered, inter alia, US presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner; Head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov; and Chief of Staff of the Ukrainian Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov and Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov. (pickup previous)
