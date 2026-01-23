403
Firefighters Subdue Blaze In Oil Depot S. Iraq
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Jan 23 (KUNA) - The Iraqi Ministry of Oil said that Al-Faw oil depot in the southern Basra Governorate caught fire on Friday due to an electric short circuit.
Firefighters and local civil defense forces rushed to the site and managed to put out the fire in a record one-hour time, according to a press release from the ministry.
No reports of damage from the fire were available so far. (end)
