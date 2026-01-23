Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Firefighters Subdue Blaze In Oil Depot S. Iraq


2026-01-23 07:05:04
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Jan 23 (KUNA) - The Iraqi Ministry of Oil said that Al-Faw oil depot in the southern Basra Governorate caught fire on Friday due to an electric short circuit.
Firefighters and local civil defense forces rushed to the site and managed to put out the fire in a record one-hour time, according to a press release from the ministry.
No reports of damage from the fire were available so far. (end)
ahh


MENAFN23012026000071011013ID1110643108



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search