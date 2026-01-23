Brian Ferdinand Of Everforward And Helix Alpha Systems Appointed To Forbes Finance Council

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, United Kingdom, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Ferdinand currently serves as Strategic Advisor to Helix Alpha Systems Ltd, a UK-based quantitative research and systems engineering firm focused on building durable, research-driven trading infrastructure. In this role, he provides execution-aware market perspective to support Helix Alpha's work in signal development, model validation, and regime-aware system design-ensuring that research frameworks remain grounded in real-world market behavior.

Alongside his advisory work, Ferdinand leads trading and portfolio management at EverForward LLC, a proprietary trading and systematic execution platform designed around structured decision-making and disciplined risk control. His approach emphasizes process integrity, stress-testing assumptions, and maintaining consistency as market conditions evolve.

Recognition by the Forbes Finance Council

The Forbes Finance Council brings together senior executives across asset management, capital markets, and financial services who are recognized for translating complex financial dynamics into practical insight. Members are invited following a selective review process that evaluates leadership experience, professional standing, and demonstrated industry contribution.

Ferdinand's appointment reflects a career defined by framework-driven decision-making-blending quantitative rigor with execution discipline across both research and live trading environments.

Commenting on the appointment, Ferdinand said,

“It's an honor to join the Forbes Finance Council alongside peers who are shaping how finance adapts to complexity and uncertainty. I look forward to contributing perspectives rooted in disciplined research, execution integrity, and long-term risk awareness.”

About Brian Ferdinand - Portfolio Manager & Trader, EverForward

Brian Ferdinand is a Portfolio Manager and Trader at EverForward, where he is responsible for portfolio construction, active trading, and firm-wide capital deployment. He leads EverForward's trading operations with a disciplined focus on execution quality, structured risk management, and consistent performance across varying market environments.

His work centers on identifying asymmetric opportunities, managing drawdowns, and enforcing strict risk parameters while adapting dynamically to evolving market conditions. EverForward operates with a performance-driven mindset, prioritizing clarity of strategy, capital preservation, and scalable trading frameworks.

Brian plays a central role in shaping EverForward's trading philosophy, ensuring that decision-making remains data-driven, accountable, and aligned with long-term objectives.

He is also a newly selected member of the Forbes Business Council, a prestigious, invitation-only community of senior executives and business leaders. You can review his published insights and contributions here:



About EverForward:

EverForward is a trading firm focused on portfolio construction, active trading, and execution across liquid global markets. The firm emphasizes clarity of strategy and scalable trading frameworks designed for consistent performance.

About Brian Ferdinand - Strategic Advisor, Helix Alpha

Brian Ferdinand serves as a Strategic Advisor to Helix Alpha, providing market insight and execution-oriented perspective to support the firm's quantitative research and trading initiatives. In this role, he works closely with the Helix Alpha team to help align strategy design with real-world market behavior and practical execution considerations.

His advisory focus includes strategy evaluation, risk awareness, and the application of systematic models within live trading environments. Brian contributes a practitioner's viewpoint, helping ensure that research-driven strategies remain robust, scalable, and responsive to changing market dynamics.

Through his advisory role, he supports Helix Alpha's mission to develop precise, disciplined, and resilient trading systems.

Brian is also a member of the Forbes Business Council, a prestigious, invitation-only organization. His published work and commentary can be reviewed here:



About Helix Alpha Systems:

Helix Alpha Systems Ltd is a UK-based quantitative research and systems engineering firm focused on the development of algorithmic trading strategies. The firm provides end-to-end research, modeling, and execution system design while maintaining strict separation from capital management and advisory activities.

CONTACT: Shazir Mucklai...

MENAFN23012026004107003653ID1110643074