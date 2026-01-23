Brian Ferdinand Of Everforward Trading Named To Forbes Finance Council

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Portfolio Manager and Trader at the firm, has been accepted into the, an invitation-only community for senior-level finance executives and market leaders.

Membership in Forbes Finance Council is reserved for accomplished leaders who have demonstrated significant expertise and influence across financial markets, investment strategy, and capital management. Candidates are vetted and selected by a review committee based on depth of experience, professional achievements, and peer recognition.

As a member of Forbes Finance Council, Ferdinand will contribute thought leadership on market structure, decision-making under uncertainty, risk management, and the intersection of trading discipline and business leadership. He will also participate in council initiatives, including expert panels, collaborative discussions, and bylined content published on Forbes.

“Being named to Forbes Finance Council is an opportunity to contribute meaningful perspective to broader conversations around markets, leadership, and decision-making,” said Ferdinand.“Markets are ultimately about process, discipline, and adapting to change-lessons that translate far beyond trading.”

At EverForward Trading, Ferdinand oversees portfolio management and trading strategy with a focus on structured decision frameworks, risk control, and real-time market feedback. His work emphasizes separating signal from noise and building approaches designed to perform across varying market environments.

The appointment reflects EverForward's continued focus on institutional-grade standards, disciplined execution, and thoughtful market participation.

About Brian Ferdinand - Portfolio Manager & Trader, EverForward

Brian Ferdinand is a Portfolio Manager and Trader at EverForward, where he is responsible for portfolio construction, active trading, and firm-wide capital deployment. He leads EverForward's trading operations with a disciplined focus on execution quality, structured risk management, and consistent performance across varying market environments.

His work centers on identifying asymmetric opportunities, managing drawdowns, and enforcing strict risk parameters while adapting dynamically to evolving market conditions. EverForward operates with a performance-driven mindset, prioritizing clarity of strategy, capital preservation, and scalable trading frameworks.

Brian plays a central role in shaping EverForward's trading philosophy, ensuring that decision-making remains data-driven, accountable, and aligned with long-term objectives.

He is also a newly selected member of the Forbes Business Council, a prestigious, invitation-only community of senior executives and business leaders. You can review his published insights and contributions here:



About EverForward:

EverForward is a trading firm focused on portfolio construction, active trading, and execution across liquid global markets. The firm emphasizes clarity of strategy and scalable trading frameworks designed for consistent performance.

