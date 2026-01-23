Iran's Rep On Trump's Threat: 'We Are Ready For Everything'

Amid tensions with the United States over action against protestors and US President Donald Trump's remarks Iran would be "wiped the off face of this earth" if something happens to him, Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, Representative in India of Iran's Supreme Leader, has said that remarks against his country are not new and it is "ready for everything". "This statement is not new...We are also ready for everything...," Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi told ANI in an interview.

US Escalates Threats and Military Posturing

President Trump on Tuesday warned Iran that continued assassination threats made by leaders in Tehran would be met with the country getting "blown up," according to a report in The Hill. "Well, they shouldn't be doing it but I've left notification," Trump told NewsNation, according to the report. "Anything ever happens, we're going to blow the whole -- the whole country's going to get blown up," he said.

Trump earlier floated the possibility of potential military strikes on Iran following nationwide anti-government protests in the Islamic Republic, driven by soaring inflation and economic hardship. He also called for an end to the 37-year rule of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's regime, saying, "It's time to look for new leadership in Iran.

According to a US-based news network, News Nation, citing sources, the US Defence Headquarters, The Pentagon, has stated that it is redeploying a US carrier strike group from the South China Sea to the US Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility, which includes the Middle East. The carrier strike group is centred on an aircraft carrier and supported by multiple warships, including at least one attack submarine. The USS Abraham Lincoln is reported to be the aircraft carrier heading to the region.

CBS News, citing two US Defence Department officials, reported that Trump was briefed on a broad range of military and covert options that could be employed against the Islamic Republic, extending well beyond conventional airstrikes. According to CBS News, the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of national security discussions, the options include integrated military, cyber, and psychological operations.

UN to Address Human Rights in Iran

The United Nations Human Rights Council will hold a special session to address the deteriorating human rights situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran, on January 23.

Iran's Representative Responds

Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi said some international organisations have lost their influence in the world and some of them are controlled by some countries. "We hope that the international organisation takes its responsibilities seriously and does what is good and in the best interest of the people and the countries" "We hope that the situation will be good and we are looking for the peace, security, but some other people do not want it as the whole situation was created by some people. It burns the region and the Middle East and all countries will be affected by this crisis and the problem. We hope that everything will come down and will be calm and peace and security will cover everything," he said answering a query on protests.

On Internet Shutdown

Asked about the outage of the internet, he said "the majority of people were getting their lessons from abroad from some group outside of Iran, enemies of Iran". "Iran decided to cut off the international internet because we wanted to bring peace to society. But we have local internet and it's working"

On Social Media and Foreign Influence

Answering a query, he said the social media is not 100% under the control of the government. It's very difficult. "Iran has a different situation because Iran's enemies are numerous. More than 250 channels, operating 24/7, are propagating against Iran, aiming to influence Iranian youth and turn them against the government."

On Protestors and Crackdown

Asked if the protesters came from other countries, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi said there are Iranian citizens. He condemned protestors "resorting to violence" "They are educated abroad or even in Iran, also through social media, to kill innocent people, burn hospitals, mosques, libraries," he said.

Asked about the crackdown on nationwide protests, he alleged that innocent people were targeted by some protestors. "Majority of them are innocent people who were working in their shop or were in their clinic or in the hospital, in the mosque which were killed by these protesters. Some protestors were also killed after attacking policemen and civilians, and the police wanted to stop them". (ANI)

