PM Modi Is Only Leader Working For Kerala's Development: Chandrasekhar

Modi Only Leader Working for Kerala's Development: BJP Chief

BJP Kerala President Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kerala and said that he is the only leader who is working very hard for the development of the state. He said that people of Kerala are aware of PM Modi and the BJP's contribution to the state. Speaking with ANI, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "People of Kerala know the truth. The only party, the only leader today that is sincerely working, working very hard for the development of Kerala, bringing forth large amounts of public investment in infrastructure, in schemes for the poor, insurance schemes for the poor, building homes for the poor, building, giving health insurance to the poor, giving farmers insurance, is Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji."

"He has been elected repeatedly by the people of India because he serves the people of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has always said, you cannot create a Viksit Bharat without a Viksit Kerala," he added. He marked PM Modi's visit to Kerala today as "one of the happiest days for NDA and the BJP."

Slams Congress, CPM

Chandrasekhar also slammed Congress and CPM, alleging that both parties have no interest in the state's development. "The problem with the CPM and the Congress is that they have no interest in development. There is no money available for investment," he said.

PM Modi Hails Thiruvananthapuram Win, Slams LDF & UDF

PM Modi visited Thiruvananthapuram today and lauded the historic BJP victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, saying it marks the end of decades of neglect by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) and the beginning of a new era of development and good governance.

"Both the LDF and UDF have, in various ways, driven Kerala into a cycle of corruption, mismanagement, and appeasement politics. Though they may use different flags and symbols, their underlying political approach and agendas are virtually identical: rampant corruption, a lack of accountability, and the promotion of divisive communalism. Both parties are well aware that their opportunity to govern resurfaces every five years, yet the core issues remain unaddressed," PM Modi said.

Hailing victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation polls, he said, "This victory is a victory for good governance. This victory is a victory for the resolve to build a developed Kerala. This victory is a victory for the commitment to free Kerala from the corruption of the LDF and UDF."

Gujarat Parallel

PM Modi drew parallels between the BJP's beginnings in Kerala and its early journey in Gujarat. "The Left-leaning groups present here may not view me favourably. However, allow me to present the facts. Prior to 1987, the BJP was a marginal party in Gujarat. In 1987, for the first time, the BJP won control of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation--much like the party's recent victory in Thiruvananthapuram. Since then, the people of Gujarat have entrusted us with opportunities to serve, and we have continued to do so for decades. Our journey began in one city in Gujarat, and similarly, in Kerala, our beginnings have started with a single city," he said.

Kerala is set to hold elections in the first half of 2026. (ANI)

