YSRCP Blames TDP Leader Pattabhi For Engineer's Death, Demands Probe

Squarely blaming the coalition government for the death of GVMC Superintendent Engineer Govinda Rao, YSRCP has demanded a judicial inquiry into the death.

TDP Leader's 'Arrogance' Blamed for Death

Speaking to the media here on Friday, Party President of YSRCP Employees and Pensioners Division, Nalamaru Chandrasekhar, said the Engineer collapsed and died during a review meeting, during which TDP leader and Swachh Andhra Corporation Chairman Pattabhi humiliated him, causing the disaster. Pattabhi refused to take answers given by the officer and had behaved in an arrogant way and his highhandedness was the sole reason for the death of the employee. There was no need for Pattabhi to hold a review meeting, and he behaved rudely even as he explained the issues raised. He collapsed and was pronounced dead on being taken to hospital.

Chandrababu Naidu has shown similar arrogance during Janmabhoomi meetings earlier, and his people are following the same path, he said, blaming the coalition government for the death of Govinda Rao. The erring TDP leader should be sacked immediately, and action should be taken against him for being responsible for the death of Govinda Rao, he said.

Wider Pattern of Harassment Alleged

If there is no safety for senior-level officials, what about the lower-rung officials and employees? He questioned and demanded an inquiry into the incident. The lack of action against Srisailam MLA for attacking a Forest Department official has led to a greater number of attacks on officials, he said.

Recently, unable to bear the harassment of the ruling party members, a tahsildar and a gram panchayat member lost their lives, which stands as a testimony to the highhandedness of the TDP-led government.

Political Interference and Employee Dissatisfaction

Severe political interference is present in the transfer and postings of employees, and there is a move to hand over the garbage removal contract to those close to the ruling party and its favoured few.

Employees are unhappy as Chandrababu has failed to implement any of the election promises and feel cheated, he said. (ANI)

