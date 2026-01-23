Udaipur: Massive Fire Guts Gaming Zone, Causes Severe Property Damage
A massive fire broke out at a gaming zone under the Sukher police station in Udaipur city on Friday afternoon, causing severe damage to the premises, though no loss of life was reported from the site.
Police Confirm No Casualties
Providing details on the incident, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sukher Police Station, Ravindra Charan, said, "We received information regarding the fire incident around 4 pm. No casualty has been reported, but there has been a lot of damage to the property."
Firefighting Efforts Underway
Firefighting teams and additional vehicles from nearby areas are struggling to douse the blaze.
