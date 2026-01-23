Brian Ferdinand Of Everforward And Helix Alpha Systems Appointed To Forbes Finance Council

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Las Vegas, Nevada, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, a leading figure in quantitative trading strategy and financial systems innovation, has been invited to join the, an invitation-only community of senior executives and industry experts. This appointment recognizes his extensive leadership in bridging market-driven decision frameworks with institutional-grade research and execution disciplines across bothand

Ferdinand currently serves as Strategic Advisor to Helix Alpha Systems Ltd, a UK-based quantitative research and systems engineering firm focused on building resilient, research-centric trading and intelligent systems. In this role, he applies hands-on market insights to guide Helix Alpha's development of robust, real-world research frameworks that prioritize explainability, regime awareness, and structural durability - reinforcing the firm's commitment to next-generation financial research infrastructure.

At the same time, Ferdinand leads the trading and portfolio management operations at EverForward LLC, a proprietary trading and systematic execution platform launched to deliver disciplined, automated trading across global markets. At EverForward, his focus on structured decision-making under pressure and disciplined risk management supports consistent performance outcomes and scalable execution methodologies.

Recognition by Forbes Finance Council

The Forbes Finance Council is a curated, invitation-only organization for senior financial executives who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in finance, investment strategy, and market insight. Membership connects thought leaders with opportunities to contribute expert commentary, publish thought leadership, and collaborate on initiatives that shape global financial conversations - marking a significant professional milestone for Ferdinand.

This appointment reflects Ferdinand's track record of bringing a framework-driven mindset to complex market environments - blending quantitative research rigor with real-world execution discipline, whether in advisory, research, or portfolio leadership roles.

In response to his Council invitation, Ferdinand stated,“It is an honor to join the Forbes Finance Council alongside peers whose work continues to elevate the standards of financial leadership and innovation. I look forward to contributing insights that reflect the evolving interplay between disciplined research, execution integrity, and sustainable financial practices.”

About Brian Ferdinand - Strategic Advisor, Helix Alpha

Brian Ferdinand serves as a Strategic Advisor to Helix Alpha, providing market insight and execution-oriented perspective to support the firm's quantitative research and trading initiatives. In this role, he works closely with the Helix Alpha team to help align strategy design with real-world market behavior and practical execution considerations.

His advisory focus includes strategy evaluation, risk awareness, and the application of systematic models within live trading environments. Brian contributes a practitioner's viewpoint, helping ensure that research-driven strategies remain robust, scalable, and responsive to changing market dynamics.

Through his advisory role, he supports Helix Alpha's mission to develop precise, disciplined, and resilient trading systems.

About Helix Alpha Systems:

Helix Alpha Systems Ltd is a UK-based quantitative research and systems engineering firm focused on the development of algorithmic trading strategies. The firm provides end-to-end research, modeling, and execution system design while maintaining strict separation from capital management and advisory activities.

