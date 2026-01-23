Oak Valley Bancorp Reports 4Th Quarter Results And Announces Cash Dividend

“We are pleased to report another strong operational performance. Our sustained growth and solid financial results have enabled us to reach the milestone of $2 billion in total assets and reflect the dedication of our team and our steadfast focus on building lasting relationships with our clients,” said Chris Courtney, Chief Executive Officer.

Net interest income was $19,457,000 and $74,615,000 for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively, compared to $19,197,000 during the prior quarter, $17,846,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $70,034,000 for the year ended December 31, 2024. The QTD increase compared to prior quarter is due to growth of $38.3 million in average earning assets. The QTD and YTD increases over 2024 are due to growth in average earning assets of $95.3 million and $85.9 million, respectively. Interest expense has stabilized as evidenced by the average cost of funds of 0.76% in 2025, compared to 0.78% in 2024.

Net interest margin was 4.14%(1) and 4.13%(3) for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively, as compared to 4.16%(1) for the prior quarter, 4.00%(1) for the fourth quarter of 2024, and 4.07%(3) for the year ended December 31, 2024. The fourth quarter interest margin decrease compared to the prior quarter is due to the three federal fund rate cuts totaling 75 basis points that began in September 2025. The QTD and YTD interest margin increases over the same periods in 2024 are the result of an increase in loan yield and a decrease in average cost of funds.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, totaled $1,825,000 and $7,114,000, respectively, compared to $1,973,000 during the prior quarter, $1,430,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $6,555,000 for the year ended December 31, 2024. The decrease from the prior quarter was due to death benefits received from the redemption of bank owned life insurance policies during the third quarter of 2025. The QTD and YTD increases from prior periods in 2024 were primarily due to unrealized market value changes on equity securities, investment advisory fee income, service charges on deposit accounts, and the YTD increase includes the previously mentioned life insurance benefits.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, totaled $12,262,000 and $50,274,000, respectively, compared to $12,700,000 during the prior quarter, $11,548,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $46,017,000 for the year ended December 31, 2024. The decrease compared to the prior quarter is the result of year-end accrual adjustments. The QTD and YTD increases compared to the same periods in 2024 correspond to staffing expense, board of director fees, data processing, and general operating costs related to servicing the loan and deposit portfolios.

Total assets were $2.02 billion at December 31, 2025, an increase of $27.7 million over September 30, 2025, and $122.5 million over December 31, 2024. Gross loans were $1.14 billion as of December 31, 2025, an increase of $31.1 million from September 30, 2025, and $37.4 million from December 31, 2024. The Company's total deposits were $1.79 billion as of December 31, 2025, an increase of $18.1 million from September 30, 2025, and $97.3 million from December 31, 2024. Our liquidity position remains strong as evidenced by $232.2 million in cash and cash equivalents balances at December 31, 2025.

Non-performing assets (“NPA”) as of December 31, 2025, were $4.6 million, or 0.23% of total assets, compared to zero NPA as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024. The increase in NPA compared to the prior periods is due to one collateral-dependent loan that was placed on non-accrual status in December 2025, when management became aware that full collection of the loan balance was not likely. This loan was individually analyzed based on the appraised value of the commercial real estate collateral and a specific reserve was included in the allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) calculation. The company recorded a provision for credit losses of $865,000 during the fourth quarter recognizing the reserve for the collateral-dependent loan, combined with the pooled loan calculation which considers macro-economic conditions and other credit-related factors within our current expected credit loss (“CECL”) risk model. As a result, the ACL as a percentage of gross loans increased to 1.08% at December 31, 2025, compared to 1.03% at September 30, 2025 and 1.04% at December 31, 2024. Given industry concerns of credit risk specific to commercial real estate, management has performed a thorough analysis of this segment within the ACL computation, concluding that the credit loss reserves relative to gross loans remain at acceptable levels, and credit quality remains stable.

The Board of Directors of Oak Valley Bancorp at their January 20, 2026 meeting, declared the payment of a cash dividend of $0.375 per share of common stock to its shareholders of record at the close of business on February 2, 2026. The payment date will be February 13, 2026 and will amount to approximately $3,145,600. This is the first dividend payment made by the Company in 2026.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 19 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, Roseville, Lodi, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in the Eastern Sierra division which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop.

For more information, call 1-866-844-7500 or visit .

This press release includes forward-looking statements about the corporation for which the corporation claims the protection of safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's knowledge and belief as of today and include information concerning the corporation's possible or assumed future financial condition, and its results of operations and business. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Those factors include fluctuations in interest rates, government policies and regulations (including monetary and fiscal policies), legislation, economic conditions, including increased energy costs in California, credit quality of borrowers, operational factors, and competition in the geographic and business areas in which the company conducts its operations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available at the time of the release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

