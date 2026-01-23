FOWPAL Convenes World Leader Summit Of Love And Peace In Trinidad And Tobago

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Guided by a shared vision of a sustainable world and deep compassion for humanity, the Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL ) revisited the Caribbean in early 2026 to advance a global message rooted in conscience, transparency, and integrity. Against the backdrop of Trinidad and Tobago's rich cultural heritage and enduring spirit of resilience, FOWPAL convened the World Leader Summit of Love and Peace on January 12 in Port of Spain.

The summit drew a full house, bringing together government officials, political leaders, spiritual figures, and peace advocates from diverse backgrounds. Participants engaged in meaningful dialogue on strengthening transparency and integrity as essential foundations for global peace and sustainable development.

Dr. Ann Marie Arneaud, UN Peace Ambassador, and Justice Anthony Thomas Aquinas Carmona, former President of Trinidad and Tobago, extended a warm welcome to FOWPAL President Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, and expressed heartfelt gratitude for bringing the summit to the nation.

Dr. Hong, a globally respected peace advocate, is also the initiator of the United Nations–declared International Day of Conscience and International Day of Hope, two landmark observances underscoring the critical role of moral awareness and optimism in addressing global challenges.

In his keynote address, Dr. Hong emphasized that conscience, transparency, and integrity are the cornerstones of sustainable peace, urging leaders to ground their decisions in universal human values. He said,“In the finite span of time and life, may we use wisdom to illuminate the brilliance of human nature, allowing love and hope to replace hatred and confrontation. Guided by conscience, let us uphold transparency and integrity, unite to create hope and well-being, and build a sustainable future for generations to come.”

A highlight of the summit was the Bell of World Peace and Love ceremony. Dr. Hong and distinguished Trinidadian leaders rang the Bell, offering heartfelt wishes for peace, sustainability, and the well-being of future generations. Dr. Hong explained the significance of the ceremony, noting that as the Doomsday Clock warns the world, the bell's pure sound brings stability and calm. Guided by conscience, transparency, and integrity, humanity can unite to overcome crises and allow hope, love, and peace to endure. He rang the Bell nine times to awaken conscience and convey hope for a peaceful and sustainable world.

On behalf of H.E. Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Hon. Senator Darrell Allahar, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, rang the Bell and conveyed her wishes for peace in the world, in this hemisphere, in the region, and in the nation. Senator Allahar also received the FOWPAL Peace Bell Award on her behalf.

Hon. Dr. Michael Dowlath, Minister of Education, rang the bell and stated,“I wish for Trinidad and Tobago for a nation with united purpose, where citizens feel safe, valued, and empowered, and opportunity is accessible to all.”

Hon. Dr. Lackram Bodoe, Minister of Health, shared his wish:“As Minister of Health, my wish is that the people of Trinidad and Tobago experience good health, happiness, and prosperity for many years to come.” He added,“It was a very enlightening and unique experience,” and emphasized,“I was very proud and happy to be part and to be able to ring the bell today.”

Senator Darrell Allahar rang the bell and shared,“I wish for peace in our communities, for peace in our homes, for peace in our families, and for peace in our hearts.”

Ambassador Dr. Taurel Shrikissoon, former Independent Senator, rang the Bell and said,“I do wish for each person to respect each other amidst our differences and show love to all, in all that we do. This will contribute to a peaceful world.”

Imam Raffaic Mohamed, Public Relations Officer of ASJA, rang the bell and wished peace upon all, noting that peace (Salam) is a fundamental value in Islam.

As of January 12, a total of 662 influential leaders from 158 nations have rung the Bell, including 84 heads of state and government, 15 Nobel Peace Prize laureates, UN ambassadors, and global visionaries. The resonant sound of the Bell symbolized a shared commitment to harmony for Trinidad and Tobago and the world.

During the summit, Dr. Hong, Senator Darrell Allahar, and Senator Taurel Shrikissoon jointly endorsed the Declaration of Transparency and Integrity. Senator Shrikissoon remarked,“I really hope that we could all build our world with both transparency and integrity.”

Many attendees endorsed the declaration. To date, leaders and individuals from 151 nations have signed on, including heads of state, UN ambassadors, government officials, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, NGO leaders, and citizens worldwide.

In recognition of more than five decades of dedication to humanity, Dr. Hong received the Lifetime Achievement Award for Peace, Conscience, and Hope from President Anthony Thomas Aquinas Carmona. H.E. Rev. Dr. Devon Bannister, Pro-Chancellor of CICA International University & Seminary, also conferred an honorary Doctor of Philosophy in Humane Letters degree upon Dr. Hong.

Dr. Hong further presented the Compass Clock of Conscience to more than a dozen leaders, encouraging conscience to serve as a guide for daily decisions and ethical leadership. He also presented the Distinguished Service Award for Love, Peace, and Hope to Rev. Dr. Bannister.

Trinidad and Tobago marked the 121st nation visited by FOWPAL. Young FOWPAL members added vibrancy to the summit through inspirational songs, martial arts, and the dynamic“Fire Phoenix Dance.” The event was moderated by two young volunteers who shared how Dr. Hong inspired them to dedicate their time and energy to jointly promoting peace.

During an interview, Education Minister Dowlath stated,“Today's experience was a wonderful experience and I will encourage all young people to look to be a part of this organization.”

Dr. Ann Marie Arneaud praised the delegation, saying,“I think Dr. Hong's initiative is very noble and it is what is needed now more than ever in the world.”

Hosting the summit in Port of Spain underscored Trinidad and Tobago's contribution to peacebuilding and reaffirmed FOWPAL's important mission to foster a culture of peace rooted in conscience, transparency, and integrity.

