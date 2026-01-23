Century Next Financial Corporation Reports Strong 2025 Year-End Results
|Years Ended December 31
|Select Operating Ratios
|2025
|2024
|Average Yield on Interest-Earning Assets
|6.00
|%
|6.12
|%
|Average Cost of Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|3.05
|%
|3.38
|%
|Net Interest Margin
|4.41
|%
|4.16
|%
As shown in the table above, the year-over-year decrease in yield on earning assets and cost of interest-bearing liabilities were both the result of declining rates from new and renewing assets and liabilities over the comparative periods. The net interest margin improved significantly for the year ending December 31, 2025 compared to the year ending December 31, 2024.
For the year ending December 31, 2025, a provision for credit losses of $563,000 compared to $420,000 for the year ending December 31,2024.
Total non-interest income amounted to $3.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to $3.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $234,000 or 6.9%. The net increase in total non-interest income was from net gain on sale/repossession of foreclosed assets of $136,000, other non-interest income of $100,000, and income from sale of loan servicing release fees and net gain on held-for-sale mortgage loans of $67,000. The increases were offset by a decrease of $69,000 in service charges on deposit accounts.
Total non-interest expense increased by $1.4 million or 6.9% to $22.4 million for the year ending December 31, 2025 compared to $20.9 million for the year ending December 31, 2024. The increase for 2025 over 2024 was primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits of $707,000, data processing of $271,000, other operating expense of $259,000, and various other non-interest expenses of $163,000.
The Company's efficiency ratio, a measure of expense as a percent of total income, decreased substantially to 52.91% for the year ending December 31, 2025 compared to 57.45% for the year ending December 31, 2024. The increase in net interest income, as previously discussed above, for the comparative periods was the primarily driver of this reduction of the efficiency ratio.
Other Financial Information
Nonperforming assets, including loans past due 90 days or more, nonaccrual loans, and other foreclosed assets, increased from $3.98 million at December 31, 2024 to $4.21 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of $231,000. Total non-performing assets were 0.48% and 0.46% of total assets as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
Allowance for credit losses under CECL was $6.93 million or 1.06% of total loans at December 31, 2025 compared to $6.54 million or 1.07% of total loans at December 31, 2024. Net charge-offs for the year ending December 31, 2025 were $175,000, compared net recoveries of $67,000 for the year ending December 31, 2024. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans outstanding was 0.03% at December 31, 2025 compared to the ratio of net recoveries to average loans outstanding was 0.01% at December 31, 2024.
Key Performance Ratios
Return on average assets was 1.71% for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to 1.47% for the year ended December 31, 2024. Return on average equity increased from 15.58% for the year ended December 31, 2024 to 16.93% for the year ended December 31, 2025.
Company Information
Century Next Financial Corporation is the holding company for Century Next Bank (the“Bank”) which conducts business from its main office in Ruston, Louisiana. The Company was formed in 2010 and is subject to the regulatory oversight of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary and is an insured federally-chartered covered savings association subject to the regulatory oversight of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The Bank was established in 1905 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. The Bank is a full-service bank with four locations in Louisiana including two banking offices in Ruston, one banking office in Monroe, one banking office in West Monroe, and three locations in Arkansas including two banking offices in Crossett and one banking office in Hamburg. The Bank emphasizes professional and personal banking service directed primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The Bank provides a full range of banking services including its primary business of real estate lending to residential and commercial customers.
Statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,” and“intend” or future or conditional verbs such as“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,” or“may.” We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
| Century Next Financial Corporation and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
| (In thousands, except per share data)
|December 31
|2025
|2024
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|48,298
|$
|125,675
|Investment securities
|143,017
|100,623
|Loans, net
|644,907
|605,439
|Other assets
|40,694
|37,663
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|876,916
|$
|869,400
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Deposits
|$
|758,857
|$
|770,710
|Long-term borrowings
|8,454
|8,454
|Other liabilities
|8,634
|7,174
|Total Liabilities
|775,945
|786,338
|Stockholders' equity
|100,971
|83,062
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|876,916
|$
|869,400
|Book Value per share
|$
|54.16
|$
|45.10
|Tangible Book Value per share
|$
|52.59
|$
|43.38
| Century Next Financial Corporation and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|Years Ended December 31
|2025
|2024
|Interest Income
|$
|52,580
|$
|48,492
|Interest Expense
|13,953
|15,480
|Net Interest Income
|38,627
|33,012
|Provision for Credit Losses
|563
|420
|Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses
|38,064
|32,592
|Noninterest Income
|3,634
|3,400
|Noninterest Expense
|22,359
|20,920
|Income Before Taxes
|19,339
|15,072
|Provision For Income Taxes
|3,811
|2,928
|NET INCOME
|$
|15,528
|$
|12,144
|EARNINGS PER SHARE
|Basic
|$
|8.48
|$
|6.72
|Diluted
|$
|8.34
|$
|6.69
|Key Ratios:
|Annualized Return on Average Assets
|1.71
|%
|1.47
|%
|Annualized Return on Average Equity
|16.93
|%
|15.58
|%
|Annualized Net Interest Margin
|4.41
|%
|4.16
|%
|Efficiency Ratio
|52.91
|%
|57.45
|%
Century Next Financial Corporation Contact Information:
William D. Hogan, President & Chief Executive Officer or
Mark A. Taylor, CPA CGMA, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(318) 255-3733
Company Website:
Legal Disclaimer:
