Hemphill's Modular On-Grade Tower: The BULL

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Hemphill, LLC introduces the Modular On-Grade Tower, known as the BULL-a robust, relocatable tower system designed for rapid wireless deployment in demanding environments. Unlike traditional Cells on Wheels (COWs), the BULL is a stationary, heavy-duty structure constructed from up to 80 tons of steel and precast concrete ballast. It provides up to 160 feet of elevation without the need for guy wires, excavation, or concrete placement.

Engineered for Challenging Conditions

The BULL is ideal for emergency response, infrastructure restoration, and coverage expansion in remote or restricted areas. Its modular design enables quick assembly and disassembly, supporting both temporary and semi-permanent installations. The system is FCC Temp Compliant (Section 2) and accommodates heavy antenna loads at multiple elevations.

Distinct Advantages

Unlike COWs, the BULL offers the stability and load capacity of a permanent tower with the flexibility of modular deployment. It is specifically engineered for sites where excavation is not feasible, such as urban centers, historic districts, or rugged terrain.

Comprehensive Support

Hemphill provides a full suite of turnkey services, including non-penetrating geotechnical reporting, stamped design and engineering, as well as transportation, installation, and removal.

Industry Recognition

The BULL has been recognized by the American Galvanizers Association and the Competitive Carriers Association for its innovative approach and industry impact, reinforcing Hemphill's reputation for delivering solutions that combine speed, strength, and precision.

