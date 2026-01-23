Northview Announces Appointment Of Aviel Koganov To Board Of Trustees

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northview Residential REIT (“Northview” or the“REIT”) (NRR.UN – TSX) announced today the appointment of Aviel Koganov to its Board of Trustees (the“Board”), replacing Rob Kumer as the nominee of KingSett Capital (“KingSett”). Concurrently, Mr. Koganov has been appointed to the REIT's Audit Committee.

Mr. Koganov joined KingSett in 2010 and is responsible for sourcing, structuring and negotiating the acquisition and disposition of investment opportunities across Canada. Mr. Koganov also served as Chief Financial Office of VersaCold Logistics, a KingSett portfolio company. Prior to KingSett, Mr. Koganov held progressive roles at Deloitte in the real estate assurance practice, working on large public and private client engagements, including evaluation of corporate transactions, financial reporting and policy advisory. Mr. Koganov holds an Honours International Bachelor of Business Administration from Schulich School of Business at York University and is a CPA, CA.

