Southaven Expands Community Amenities With Opening Of New Park

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HUTCHINS, Texas, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is proud to announce the completion of a new community park at Southaven, a beautiful residential community located in Hutchins, Texas. Designed to bring neighbors together and encourage outdoor enjoyment, the new park adds a valuable amenity that supports Southaven's family-friendly lifestyle.

“The community park at Southaven is officially open and we could not be more excited,” said James England, Regional Sales Manager for South Dallas.“When you move into an LGI home at Southaven, you are getting more than an incredible house. You are becoming part of a community. This park creates a welcoming place for families to make lasting memories, connect with their neighbors, and enjoy a beautiful outdoor space where children and pets can play for years to come.”

Centrally located within the community, the park features a vibrant children's playground with two play structures, a swing set and see saw, where kids can run, play, and connect with friends in a safe and welcoming environment. A shaded community gazebo with picnic tables offers parents a relaxing place to gather while watching their children, creating a natural space to connect with neighbors. The park also includes grilling areas, making it an ideal setting for family cookouts, weekend gatherings, and neighborhood celebrations.

Ideally situated just off I-45 at Lancaster Hutchins Road, Southaven offers residents quick access to major employers, popular shopping and dining destinations, and other wonderful area attractions throughout south Dallas.

Southaven offers a diverse collection of thoughtfully designed three-, four-, and five-bedroom homes ranging from 1,229 to 2,616 square feet. Homeowners can choose from nine unique floor plans, each showcasing upscale features including stainless steel kitchen appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, professionally landscaped front and back yards, and integrated smart home technology. Each home includes LGI Homes' CompleteHome PlusTM package, featuring curated upgrades that blend style, comfort, and functionality. With homes priced from the $320s, Southaven delivers exceptional quality and value.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America's fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 80,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes' commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company's website at .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

For more information about Southaven or to schedule a tour, please call (855) 960-3509 ext. 43 or visit