TC Energy Provides Results Of Series 5 And Series 6 Conversion Elections

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- News Release – TC Energy Corporation (TSX:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) (TC Energy or the Company) today announced that 109,800 of its 12,070,593 fixed rate Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series 5 (Series 5 Shares) have been elected for conversion on Jan. 30, 2026 (the Conversion Date), on a one-for-one basis, into floating rate Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series 6 (Series 6 Shares); and 1,089,726 of its 1,929,407 Series 6 Shares have been elected for conversion, on a one-for-one basis, into Series 5 Shares.

The Company has provided notice to the holders of its Series 5 Shares and Series 6 Shares (collectively, the Holders), that after taking into account all shares tendered for conversion by Holders by the Jan. 16, 2026 deadline for conversion notices, the Company has determined that there would be less than one million Series 6 Shares outstanding on the Conversion Date. In accordance with the conditions set out in the Company's prospectus supplement dated June 17, 2010 (the Prospectus), the Company therefore advised the Holders that no Series 5 Shares will be converted into Series 6 Shares, and all remaining Series 6 Shares will automatically be converted into Series 5 Shares on a one-for-one basis on the Conversion Date.

As a result of the conversion, TC Energy will have 14,000,000 Series 5 Shares issued and outstanding. The Series 5 Shares will continue to be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol TRP.C. The Series 6 Shares will no longer be listed on the TSX after the Conversion Date.

The Series 5 Shares will pay on a quarterly basis for the five-year period beginning on Jan. 30, 2026, as and when declared by the Board of Directors of TC Energy, a fixed dividend at an annualized rate of 4.501 per cent.

Holders of Series 5 Shares will have the opportunity to convert their shares again on Jan. 30, 2031 and on Jan. 30 in every fifth year thereafter as long as the shares remain outstanding. For more information on the terms of, and risks associated with an investment in the Series 5 Shares and the Series 6 Shares, please see the Prospectus which is available on or on our website.

