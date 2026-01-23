Black Hills Corp. Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RAPID CITY, S.D., Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) today announced that its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.703 per share, an increase of $0.027 per share over last quarter's dividend. Common shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 17, 2026, will receive $0.703 per share, payable March 1, 2026.

“This increase in our dividend reflects our continued confidence in our long-term strategy and growth, and the ability of our team to execute our objectives,” said Linn Evans, president and CEO of Black Hills Corp.

The new annualized rate represents 56 consecutive years of annual dividend increases and is the second-longest track record in the electric and natural gas utility industry.

This dividend announcement marks 84 consecutive years that Black Hills has paid annual dividends, starting in February 1942 when its predecessor company, Black Hills Power & Light Company, was newly incorporated.

Black Hills Corporation

Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer-focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.35 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at

