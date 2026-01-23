Cubesmart Announces The Date Of Its Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) today announced that the Company will release financial results for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025 after the market close on Thursday, February 26, 2026. An accompanying conference call will be held at 11:00 a.m. ET on Friday, February 27, 2026.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online from the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at cubesmart. Telephone participants may join on the day of the call by dialing 1 (800) 715-9871 using conference ID number 4783436.

After the live webcast, the webcast will be available on CubeSmart's website. In addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be available through March 6, 2026 by dialing 1 (800) 770-2030 using conference ID number 4783436#.

About the Company

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. CubeSmart owns or manages 1,515 self-storage properties across the United States. According to the 2025 Self Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the U.S.

The Company's mission is to simplify the organizational and logistical challenges created by the many life events and business needs of its customers – through innovative solutions, unparalleled service, and genuine care. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible, and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers.

For more information about business and personal storage or to learn more about the Company and find a nearby storage property, visit or call CubeSmart toll free at 800-800-1717.

Company Contact:

Josh Schutzer

Vice President, Finance

610-535-5700