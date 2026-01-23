FRO Time Charter-Out Contracts For Seven Vlccs
Lars H. Barstad, Chief Executive Officer of Frontline Management AS, commented:“We are in unprecedented times, and these are charter-out-levels not seen for decades. Frontline remains largely spot exposed after these contracts become effective, retaining upside in one of the most volatile markets in the world.”
January 23, 2026
The Board of Directors
Frontline plc
Limassol, Cyprus
Questions should be directed to:
Lars H. Barstad: Chief Executive Officer, Frontline Management AS
+47 23 11 40 00
Inger M. Klemp: Chief Financial Officer, Frontline Management AS
+47 23 11 40 00
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment