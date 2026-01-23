Designed For Demand: Utah Valley University Debuts One Of Utah's Largest Engineering And Technology Buildings Amidst Workforce Shortage

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OREM, Utah, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Utah Valley University (UVU) proudly unveiled one of the largest engineering buildings in the state during a grand opening ceremony for the Scott M. Smith Engineering Building, held Thursday, January 22, 2026. The nearly 200,000-square-foot facility marks a major milestone for the university and greatly expands UVU's capacity for innovation, hands-on learning, and applied scientific research.

As the new home for the Smith College of Engineering and Technology (SCET), the Smith Engineering Building will help meet the growing demand for engineering skills, which is expected to increase by about 13% by 2031, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

"We are grateful for Scott and Karen Smith's vision and generosity,” said UVU President Astrid S. Tuminez.“This building opens the door to hands-on learning with state-of-the-art simulations, advanced research equipment, and transformative lab experiences. It will redefine engineering education at UVU and will draw more students to our campus. This facility will incubate human talent and strengthen Utah's workforce and innovative economy now and in the future."

Made possible in part by a $25 million philanthropic gift from Qualtrics co-founder Scott M. Smith and his wife, Karen Smith, the facility is now home to the largest academic college at UVU. During the 2025 fall semester, SCET enrolled 6,558 students, which represents 21.5% of the university's on-campus population.

“It has been a dream for Karen and me to be able to give back in a way that would positively impact people's lives and help boost the local and state economies,” Scott M. Smith said.“We feel like we are investing in the future of generations of new engineers and computer scientists, and wanted to do it in Utah County. Karen and I grew up here. Our children were raised here, and we started Qualtrics in our home in Provo. Utah County and Utah Valley University hold special places in our hearts.”

This revolutionary facility reflects UVU's commitment to meeting student demand and increasing workforce needs in engineering, computer science, and technology-driven fields. Utah's state colleges and universities together produce more than 3,000 engineers and computer scientists annually, but there remain approximately 4,000 unfulfilled positions in the statewide economy. In 2022, 81% of UVU engineering alumni reported being employed full time.

An analysis by the Boston Consulting Group revealed that one in every three engineering roles is unfilled, estimating that the United States will need about 400,000 new engineers every year.

The Smith Engineering Building features several cutting-edge instructional and research labs designed to support experiential learning and undergraduate research, including:



Wind Tu nnel Lab: This lab will be used for aerodynamics testing and flow visualization, including fluid mechanics, thermal/fluid experimentation, mechanical engineering elective courses, student projects, and undergraduate research projects. Smart Grid Lab: Connected to an E-5 wind turbine, this lab is dedicated to the study of electric vehicles, energy systems, and battery technology.



Electrical and Computer Engineering Drone Lab: This specialized, multi-floor lab will be used for machine learning, embedded systems, autonomous systems, capstones, senior projects, and applied research activities. It will include a drone net, cameras, working stations, small and mid-size drones, and drone equipment.

In addition, the building's new classrooms, collaborative workspaces, and well-equipped labs will help prepare students for real-world opportunities.

The Smith Engineering Building will support some of UVU's largest and fastest-growing academic programs. The top six programs housed in the building are mechanical engineering, civil engineering, electrical and computer engineering, software engineering, computer science, and digital cinema production.

For more information about SCET, please visit . Additional, photos may be accessed at this link.

###

About Utah Valley University

At Utah Valley University, we believe everyone deserves the transforming benefits of high-quality education - and it needs to be affordable, accessible, and flexible. With opportunities to earn everything from certificates to master's degrees, our students succeed by gaining real-world experience and developing career-ready skills. We continue to invite people to come as they are - and leave ready and prepared to make a difference in the world.

CONTACT: Sharon Turner Utah Valley University... Maggie Chamberlain Utah Valley University...