Luminox Releases ICE-SAR 1080 Series Timepiece Built For Iceland's Extreme Rescue Conditions

PFÄFFIKON, Switzerland, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luminox has released the ICE-SAR 1080 Series, a 45mm timepiece featuring CARBONOX TM construction and 15 Luminox Light Technology tubes, developed in collaboration with the Icelandic Association for Search and Rescue.

When rescue teams face volcanic eruptions, avalanches, and shipwrecks across Iceland's terrain, equipment failures can cost lives. Luminox has released its latest collaboration with the Icelandic Association for Search and Rescue (ICE-SAR), a timepiece designed to withstand the country's most dangerous rescue operations. The ICE-SAR 1080 Series addresses a specific challenge faced by rescuers: maintaining visibility during Iceland's winter months, when daylight lasts only 4 to 5 hours.

The timepiece features 15 Luminox Light Technology (LLT) tubes, providing constant visibility for up to 25 years without requiring battery replacement or exposure to light. A Super-LumiNova® SAR symbol on the dial charges during daylight hours and emits light throughout night operations. "Every detail reflects our mission to create timepieces that are precise and reliable for those who dedicate their lives to save others," said Pierrick Marcoux, Global Product Director.

The 45mm case uses CARBONOXTM, a carbon-based composite material that maintains durability in harsh conditions. The material resists chemicals, remains anti-magnetic, and withstands temperature fluctuations common during rescue operations. A sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating covers a textured dial, while a Swiss quartz Ronda 515 movement powers timing accuracy.

Water resistance reaches 200 meters, suitable for aquatic recoveries and maritime rescues. The pulsometer scale enables quick pulse readings during medical emergencies. The case back bears an engraving of "LAST" - representing Locate, Access, Stabilize, and Transport, the four stages of rescue operations.

The timepieces feature a rubber strap with textile finish measuring 23mm in width, a 13mm case height, and a black IP stainless steel push/pull crown.

Luminox derives its name from Latin words "lumi" (light) and "nox" (night). Since 1989, the Swiss manufacturer has produced timepieces for military use and elite groups. Since 2020, Mondaine Group is one of the first watch companies worldwide to be comprehensively C02 neutral for scope 1,2,3 of the GHG protocol through reforestation.

