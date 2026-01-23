Fireplaces And Hearth Products Are Reliable Backup Heat Sources For Winter

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Heating costs will rise for many households this year, and homeowners are already feeling the impact. As colder winter weather moves across much of the United States, homeowners should consider the benefits of secondary heat sources, which provide comfort and energy management throughout the winter season.

The Winter Fuels Outlook report, developed by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), finds that electricity and natural gas heat 89% of U.S. homes. Households that rely on electricity face the highest projected cost increases, particularly during high-demand periods. Periods of extreme cold place additional strain on electric systems, increasing both costs and the risk of service disruptions.

According to the 2024 Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association (HPBA) Hearth Shipment Report, 7 in 10 homes in North America have a hearth appliance, including fireplaces, stoves, and inserts. Modern hearth products fueled by gas, followed by wood, electric, and pellets, are designed to operate efficiently and safely as part of a broader home heating strategy.

Many of these appliances are designed to operate independently of the electric grid or with minimal power requirements. When power or primary heating systems fail, homeowners could experience cold indoor temperatures, frozen pipes, and potential health risks. Secondary heat sources help reduce the risks and impacts of power outages during the winter months. Decisions at the federal, state, and local levels increasingly influence which heating options remain available to homeowners.

Congress is reviewing the Energy Choice Act (H.R. 3699/S. 1975), which, if passed, would ensure consistent nationwide policies that protect consumers' ability to choose dependable heating options for their homes and maintain access to multiple fuel types for residential heating.

"During extreme winter weather, access to natural gas is critical for keeping homes warm and safe, and as colder conditions drive up home heating costs, many households are looking for practical ways to manage expenses,” said Jill McClure, President & CEO of HPBA.“Fireplaces and other hearth products provide flexibility by offering a reliable secondary heat source that can help balance energy use and reduce pressure on electric systems."

As part of winter home preparations, homeowners should review their heating strategies, make sure heating systems are properly maintained, and consider how secondary heat sources support comfort and energy management.