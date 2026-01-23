HMS Software Upgrades It's Timecontrol Software As A Services To Version 8.6.1 With Significant New Enhancements

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- HMS Software, a leader in enterprise timesheet and project time management systems, has announced that it has upgraded its Software as a Service editions of TimeControl to version 8.6.1. Building on the recent release of the on-premise upgrades of TimeControl, this update to its subscription service introduces powerful new integrations, expanded language support, enhanced timesheet functionality, and significant enhancements for all its cloud-based clients.“TimeControl 8.6.1 brings big enhancements for our customers worldwide,” said Chris Vandersluis, President of HMS Software.“This release to our online editions delivers new and enhanced features to TimeControl's highly flexible, deeply integrated time and project management tools that support the evolving needs of modern enterprises.” These service enhancements bring new functionality to TimeControl Online, TimeControl Industrial Online, TimeControl Project and the free TimeControl Mobile App to all subscription clients in the cloud.

Key Highlights of version 8.6.1 Include:

- Enhanced Start/Stop Functionality: The Start/Stop timer feature has been improved and is now available in both individual and crew timesheets, and included in the free TimeControl Mobile App to support work tracking in the field.

- Expanded Language Support: Full support for additional languages including Japanese, Chinese, Turkish, and Arabic - including full two-byte character support - broadens international usability and accessibility for global organizations.

- Shift management and an ability to compare a shift schedule to actual start/stop times entered by the user.

- Additional Enhancements: Improvements to the Oracle Primavera integration, a new Birdview PSA Integration, a new Microsoft Planner Integration, a new timesheet sign-off module and much more.

Availability:

The TimeControl Online, TimeControl Industrial Online and TimeControl Project services have now been upgraded to version 8.6.1 on all TimeControl Online servers worldwide For more information about this new TimeControl version and an extended list of new features, please visit the TimeControl website: TimeControl/features/latest.

About TimeControl

TimeControl was originally released in 1994. It was immediately successful in the project management sector and today is recognized not only as a project management solution, but also as an enterprise timesheet solution in use by companies worldwide. TimeControl is designed as a multipurpose timesheet able to serve the needs of both Finance and Project Management simultaneously. It includes features such as a multi-browser, multi-device interface, a PC and mobile interface, vacation approvals, executive dashboards, extensive approval functionality, flexible reporting and links to project management and corporate systems which makes the timesheet product ideally suited for integration with existing systems in any organization. TimeControl's flexibility allows it to be deployed for use as a time and attendance, time and billing, project tracking and flex-time system. TimeControl and TimeControl Industrial are available both as an on-line subscription in the Cloud and for purchase for an on-premises installation. TimeControl Project is a premium version of the TimeControl Online and TimeControl Industrial Online subscription service in the cloud.